Developing

The Steamship Authority has canceled a Saturday morning trip from Woods Hole due to an “internal leak,” ferry officials said.

The 10:45 am ferry traveling to Vineyard Haven was canceled.

Steamship spokesperson Sean Driscoll said that there was a “small internal leak from a fuel strainer” on the passenger ferry Nantucket. Further information was not available at the time.

At about 11 am, Coast Guard officials had no information.