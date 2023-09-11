Edgartown man to plead guilty for Falmouth bank robbery

Petar Petyoshin, the Edgartown man accused of robbing a Falmouth bank in April, is set to plead guilty in federal court next month.

The 40-year-old father of three was arrested on the Vineyard back in May for his alleged role in the heist, wherein police say he stole over $20,000 from Rockland Trust bank disguised in a wig and surgical mask.

According to police reports, Petyoshin allegedly pointed a gun at bank employees and customers and threatened to detonate explosives.

Witnesses also said Petyoshin forced the three employees and four patrons present at the time of the robbery to zip-tie one another, before fleeing in a stolen customer’s car.

Per an agreement filed last month with federal prosecutors, Petyoshin will be pleading guilty “at the earliest practical date” to one count of armed bank robbery.

Although he was initially facing nearly a dozen charges and up to 25 years in prison, Petyoshin will now likely serve between 60 and 108 months, according to the plea deal.

He is also required to pay back over $17,000 in restitution, and forfeit the firearm used in the crime.