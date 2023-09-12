SSA general manager ‘needs improvement’ 

Steamship Authority Port Council gave a tougher assessment of Steamship Authority general manager Robert Davis this week compared to previous years.

While some members rated the general manager a rating over 90 out of 100, several criticized the Steamship’s performance and rated Davis in the 70s.

Last year, Davis received an overall high grading of around 90 points or higher during the annual review when he was highly praised; the Steamship Authority Board also gave high remarks for the general manager and offered a pay raise.

During Tuesday’s Port Council meeting, Tisbury representative John Cahill did not directly criticize Davis, but he laid out needed improvements to the Steamship Authority’s operations, including amending how request for proposals are written so they are not “restrictive or non-inviting,” fixing unaddressed information technology concerns, and addressing a lack of community and public engagement. Cahill gave Davis a 70 overall.

Falmouth representative Robert Munier said this has been a good operational and financial year; however, Munier pointed out that only half of the Steamship Authority’s goals for the year have been accomplished. He added that the website and freight vessel conversion projects are looking at major overruns. Munier also agreed that the bidding process needed improvements.

“My bar is higher now, particularly because now that we have a COO that should be able to handle a lot of the day-to-day [duties],” Munier said. He gave Davis a score of 75.

Oak Bluffs representative and council chair Joe Sollitto described Davis as “loyal and hardworking” with an extensive knowledge about the Steamship’s history and operations. However, Sollitto said there was a serious problem with internal and external communications.

“I [find out] about boat problems involving the Steamship Authority from phone calls, from merchants, and from Islanders Talk long before I receive emails or texts from management,” Sollitto said, who gave Davis a score of 70.

Sollitto also pointed out other issues, such as how the authority’s management responded to certain issues alongside project costs and overruns.

Nantucket representative and council vice chair Nathaniel Lowell came to the defense of the general manager. He gave Davis a score of 96. Lowell pointed out how improvements have been made, such as extra vessels being available in case a ferry is taken offline. He also underscored how staffing issues are disrupting the entire transportation sector, exacerbated by retirements and a lack of younger talent to fill the gaps.

“The Steamship is slow to react to some of this stuff, I do agree with that,” he said. “But, they’re doing it.” Lowell said more improvements can be made. The addition of a COO will help, like getting new terminal staff to better remember the authority’s amended policies.

“We’re very fortunate to have someone that has this much knowledge on how the business functions,” Lowell said.

“In the next year or two, I think you’re going to see a lot of these things resolve, but we can’t forget the improvements to things that we forget, like that spare boat,” he said.

Lowell wasn’t the only councilor to give high marks. Barnstable representative Roland “Bud” Breault gave Davis a score of 90. “I think Bob has done an outstanding job given everything that’s been going on this past year or so,” Breault said.

Fairhaven representative Mark Rees praised Davis and his team for keeping projects on schedule and overall under budget. But, Rees pointed out the delays to the website improvement project and higher than expected costs of the newly purchased freight vessel conversions as the two negatives in his review.

“Even with that, I thought Bob did an excellent job and gave him an 87 percent,” Rees said.

After hearing the reviews, Davis said the successes of the authority came from a team effort.

“Obviously, there’s always room for improvement,” he said. “Sometimes, perspectives are different so we’ll continue to work on that.”