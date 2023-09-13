Edgartown: League of Women Voters, Family Center, school’s open house, and Nantucket trip

Someone forgot to tell summer that September has arrived. I’ve often said that September is one of the best months on the Island, and I would imagine anyone who visited this past week feels the same way. Though the heat and mugginess can feel heavy, I think this week offered up the best weather of the summer season, perfect for the beach or just to enjoy, without the crazy hubbub of the summer. Lucky were those who could hit the beach during this bonus summer weather.

I hope everyone had a great first week back to school. I’m feeling a little out of sorts taking the year off. But I’ve been thinking of all of my peers and the students as they headed back into the classroom this week. It’s always an exciting time for students and teachers. I’m a little jealous.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard (LWV MV) will be holding a Membership Tea at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum beginning at 3 pm on Saturday, Sept. 23. This event will honor longtime member Leigh Smith. All members of the local League are invited to attend and to bring a guest to learn more about the organization, past and present. Members of the public are also invited to join us at this event. A. Bowdoin Van Riper, M.V. Museum research historian, will be speaking about the history of the league in the Martha’s Vineyard community. Refreshments will be enjoyed by all. If you wish to attend, please RSVP to Carole Early, membership chair, at caroleearly@gmail.com.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Amy Brown on Sept. 10, and Linda (Mixter) Landwirth on Sept. 15.

The Family Center is offering an Expectant Parents Retreat at the center, 35 Greenwood Ave. in Vineyard Haven, on Friday, Sept. 15, from 6 to 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, from 9 am to 1 pm. Join Melissa Larsen and other expecting couples for a three-day program discussing labor and delivery, interventions, newborn care, and other subjects that come with being a new parent. Preregistration is required. Food will be provided. Please email Haley at mvfamilycenter@gmail.com.

With life being so busy in the summer, sometimes we get away from our old activities. The Edgartown library offers Vinyasa Yoga on Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 am. If you’ve gotten out of your practice this summer, this is a great class to enjoy as you get back into the yoga habit.

The West Tisbury Farmers Market is still going on at the Ag Hall on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 pm. You can find locally grown, seasonal produce, as well as homemade bread, savory condiments, fresh honey, homemade jams, beautiful flowers, artisan chocolates, sweet desserts, and unique gifts, without the summer crowds.

The Edgartown School’s Open House, Health Fair, and Garden Tour is on Sept. 13, from 6 until 8 pm. This is a great opportunity for school families to visit the school, meet the teachers, gather some community information, and eat some yummy food. I’ll be there wearing my M.V. Mediation hat this year. Stop by our table and say “hi.”

And for you Edgartown School families, don’t forget about school banking on Thursday mornings, sponsored by M.V. Bank. This is a great opportunity to teach your kids about saving money. Stop in the cafeteria on Thursday morning to sign up. We did this with our kids, and it was a great way to help pay for field trips or just to save some money over the years for the kids. After saving for nine years, our kids had a nice little nest egg to start high school with. They then changed the accounts over to checking accounts, and learned about the art of writing checks and using a debit card. It’s never too early to start saving money.

The Edgartown Council on Aging is hosting a trip to Nantucket on Oct. 5. The cost is $37 per person, and includes a bus tour and round-trip ferry tickets on the Hyline. Call 508-627-4368 or email mkeating@edgartown-ma.us to register.

Rosh Hashanah begins on Friday evening on Sept. 15, and continues through Sept. 17 to usher in the Jewish New Year. The Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center is offering services on Friday evening and on Saturday and Sunday mornings. For details and to register, visit their website at mvhc.us/2023-hhd.html. I wish everyone a good New Year.

That’s about all for now. I think I heard a collective sigh this week as Islanders came up for air after a very busy summer season. I must say, though, I had to go off-Island briefly the other day, and the shoulder season is looking pretty busy itself. I saw several big buses and lots of people traveling back and forth. I wish local businesses a healthy fall season.

Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.