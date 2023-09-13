Inspiring art by Island teachers at Galaxy Gallery

1 of 3

The Galaxy Gallery is a nonprofit art gallery in the Oak Bluffs Arts District that showcases a variety of paintings, pastels, prints, jewelry, woodcuts, and more. Every year the Galaxy opens its season with a Mother’s Day kids’ art show, and this year, they’re closing their season with a teachers art show, running Sept. 15 to Oct. 1, with an artist’s reception on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 6 pm.

“Our Island teachers do so much for our community and they don’t often get an opportunity to show their work — at least all together in this light. They’re always inspiring others, so it’s nice to see what inspires them,” Holly Alaimo, gallery director, said.

The Teachers Show will feature art in a variety of mediums, including wood and stone sculptures, paintings, paper collage, homemade paper, pottery, jewelry, and more. Both classroom teachers and private art teachers will be featured, including those who have been teaching through Zoom, as well as those who have taught or are currently teaching at Featherstone Center for the Arts. “We have two Charter School teachers joining us — Nancy Danielson and Kenneth Vincent — and retired Oak Bluff teachers, Robert and Deborah Yapp, who are a married couple,” Alaimo shared. “Kenneth was the shop teacher and Deborah was a fifth grade teacher. Now they’re creating magnificent earthy wood and stone artwork together.”

Other artists include retired teacher Donna Straw, whose fun geometric pieces are inspired by literal places or reinvented by combining images from a variety of places; printmaking, papermaking, mixed media, and sculpture artist Sheila Fane, and contemporary artist Elizabeth Whelan, who balances realism with a painterly style. Whelan will also launch a series of art appreciation/art history classes via Zoom starting in late September 2023.

Board member of the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association, Eva Cincotta will have her colorful paintings — alive with texture and movement — on display, while ceramics artist Mark Batem and collage artist Bricque Garber will also show their stunning work. Other highly skilled artists in the show include jewelry artist Lucinda Sheldon, ceramic artist and Featherstone teacher, Frank Creney, and painter Laura Jemison.

The Galaxy Gallery is open Friday, Saturday, and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. Coming up, the Galaxy Gallery will hold a fundraiser for Martha’s Vineyard Habitat for Humanity, which will run Oct. 6 and 7. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Habitat for Humanity. On Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 am to 3 pm, Galaxy Gallery will hold a Yard Art Sale, where artists bring supplies, work, and other items to sell. Visit galaxygallerymv.org for more information.