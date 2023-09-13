Local officials prepare for Hurricane Lee 

1 of 2

National meteorologists say that Hurricane Lee likely won’t make landfall near the Vineyard, but preparations are underway for high winds, rip currents, and possible coastal flooding.

Dukes County emergency officials announced they are preparing for any impacts from Hurricane Lee, and have met with the state for planning purposes.

“We are closely monitoring the impending weather, and coordinating with our community partners and local and state officials. Many forecasts now indicate strong surf conditions and heavy winds this Friday and Saturday,” a press release from the Dukes County Emergency Management Association’s emergency management directors sent Wednesday states.

The Steamship Authority released a statement saying that travelers to and from the islands should prepare for cancellations.

“We are monitoring this weekend’s forecast, and the potential effects of Hurricane Lee on the area. The worst of the winds are now expected to be here on Saturday, but service disruptions are possible starting Friday evening, and potentially into Sunday morning, especially on the Nantucket route,” the Steamship said.

The SSA will be waiving change and cancellation fees for any travel booked for this weekend, Friday the 15th, Saturday the 16th, or Sunday the 17th. (To change or modify a reservation, visit the SSA website, call the Reservation Office at 508-477-8600, or visit one of the terminals. The SSA encourages travelers to continue checking the website for further weather and operations updates.)

As of the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 13, Lee is still a powerful Category 3 storm, churning hundreds of miles southwest of Bermuda, with sustained winds of 115 mph and reaching over 230 miles.

Experts still predict Lee to weaken in strength as it crosses the colder waters of the Atlantic. Though the windforce may weaken, the oceans are already responding to the storm, with rip-current warnings in effect for the Vineyard as of today, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Belk.

“We are still expecting Lee to make a pass generally to the east of Southern New England, so that would put the Vineyard right in line with the possibility of strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall,” Belk said.

“We’ve started to feel the impact of Lee already. We do have a rip-current risk out for today. When we start getting to Friday and Saturday, you’ll start throwing on higher seas as well,” said Belk.

Off the south shore of the Vineyard, Belk predicted the seas to reach 10 to 15 feet by Friday evening into Saturday. “Heading toward Nantucket and outer Cape, you’re pushing seas upward of 20 feet,” suspected Belk. He said even the protected north-shore waters of Vineyard Sound could see seven- to eight-foot seas.

“It would definitely be hazardous for smaller boats,” he said of the possibility for Derby fishermen considering braving the seas on small vessels. “The threshold for seas for open advisory is five feet.”

The conditions will be hazardous for small craft, at a minimum, said Belk.

Whether the storm’s impact will result in a small craft advisory or a tropical storm watch or warning remains to be seen, and will depend on the track of the hurricane.

The most likely arrival time for tropical storm–force winds in Massachusetts is Friday night around 8 pm, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to NHC projections, the Island will receive tropical storm_force winds between 30 and 50 miles per hour. Hurricane-force wind speeds will remain well offshore, according to NHC’s latest models, updated Wednesday Sept. 13.

As of now, Hurricane Lee is tracking north toward the Maine coast and New Brunswick, Canada.

Saturday’s forecast for the Vineyard calls 37 mph winds, and a 97 percent chance of rain, followed by sunny skies on Sunday.

For those who may be in need of emergency shelter, check town websites for updates, or call police or fire departments for more information.

WMVY on channel 92.7 FM will broadcast emergency alerts and important information in the case of a weather event.

Per the Duke’s County Emergency Management Association, take stock of home emergency kits that should include important documents, medications, health-related equipment, flashlights, batteries, non-perishables, and first aid. Be sure to stow or secure outdoor furniture, equipment, and other items. If you have livestock, make arrangements to shelter the animals safely.