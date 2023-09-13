Rocco’s up for sale

The popular Rocco’s Pizzeria in Tisbury is listed for sale for $2.375 million.

According to Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents, the property is being listed by Feiner Real Estate. The total building area is stated as 1,309 square feet. The annual tax amount is $5,154 and the association fee is $1,107. The property has been on the market for over 160 days now.

The ad states that the property, 79 Beach Road, units B13 and B14, in Tisbury Marketplace, includes two condo units, a private waterview roof deck, and the pizzeria business — including all furniture, fixtures, and commercial equipment.

The ad describes the property as a turnkey business opportunity and a great investment.

“Full inventory list and business prospectus available upon request,” the ad states. “The business currently has a beer and wine permit. A new owner could make a new application, if desired. Water views of the harbor from the first floor and from [the] private upper deck.”

A Rocco’s Pizzeria representative was not immediately available for comment.