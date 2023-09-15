Expect delays at Bourne Bridge

If Bourne Bridge is a part of your commute to the Island, make sure you have enough time to get on that ferry.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers announced on Friday that maintenance work will begin on Bourne Bridge starting on Monday, Sept. 18. This will reduce the bridge’s two lanes in each direction to a “single 12-foot-wide lane in each direction” while “critical maintenance work and bridge structural repairs are conducted.” Lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed.

Police details will be present to assist with traffic while the work is underway. Traffic signs and message boards will be used to inform motorists about pending lane restrictions and bridge work.

“The maintenance work start date is weather dependent,” U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New England District spokesperson Bryan Purtell wrote. “Motorists planning to use the Bourne Bridge should expect travel delays likely to occur during the morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day. Repair work and lane restrictions are scheduled to run through late November, weather permitting.”

According to the announcement, this maintenance work is critical to maintaining Bourne Bridge’s structural integrity. Work done will include concrete and pavement repairs on the bridge roadway, repair of deteriorated steel supports, maintenance of bridge joints, and repairs to the concrete abutment structures. Additionally, work crews will perform maintenance work on the bridge lighting and drainage systems.

Sagamore Bridge, the other pathway connecting the Cape and Islands to the rest of the state, underwent similar maintenance work last March.