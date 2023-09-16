Lee brings mellow Saturday storm

Despite the buildup to the storm, Martha’s Vineyard is seeing little weather action.

Lee, which has been demoted from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone by the National Hurricane Center, is giving the Island light rain and some wind that scattered leaves and sticks. The Vineyard Transit Authority is running buses and some shops, like Tony’s Market in Oak Bluffs, are still open.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Saturday has “a northwest wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon” alongside wind gusts up to 50 mph. By Saturday night, the weather will gradually clear with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph with gusts up to 34 mph. Sunday will be a sunny day with a westward wind of 10 mph. However, Monday is expected to see some showers with possible thunderstorms.

Dukes County is currently under a tropical storm warning, according to the NWS. It is also under a coastal flood advisory until 2 pm on Saturday and a high surf advisory until 8 am on Sunday.

“Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and the South Shore continue to face the greatest chance for potential damages,” states an 8:30 am status update from Eversource.

Unlike the Cape, where thousands of customers in the region experienced power outages on Saturday, Eversource’s online map shows Martha’s Vineyard experiencing sporadic power outages that affect less than five people at a time. One occurred in Edgartown at 6:59 am near Planting Field Way and Shurtleff Way. Two more outages occurred in Oak Bluffs later in the morning near County Road at 7:50 am and near Wing Road at 7:54 am, the latter of which was caused by tree limbs. Eversource brought 20 line crews and five tree crews to the Island in preparation for the storm

Lee did impact travel for the Steamship Authority (SSA). SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll told The Times that the last ferries to run on Friday were at 7:30 pm. On Saturday, around eight Vineyard route trips were canceled between 7 am and 11:05 am due to weather conditions with the 10:45 am trip from Oak Bluffs being diverted to Vineyard Haven.

This is a developing story.