Celebrating Tivoli Day By The Martha's Vineyard Times - September 20, 2023 1 of 20 Everyone enjoyed being outside the day after Hurricane Lee grazed the Vineyard. —Dena Porter Cool music by the Phil daRosa Project entertained the crowd on Tivoli Day. —Dena Porter Saxophonist Steve Tully of the Phil daRosa Project. —Dena Porter Betsy Marshall, third from left, brought family visiting from Georgia and California to Tivoli Day. —Dena Porter Valci Carvalho and his 4-year-old daughter Elena enjoyed a stroll at Tivoli Day. —Dena Porter Writer Thomas Dresser sold many of his books about Martha's Vineyard history during Tivoli Day. —Dena Porter Photographer Michael Johnson, right, welcomes Renzo and Paola Cenciarini to his booth. —Dena Porter Adriana Grace Curelli, left, and Madison Rose Curelli sold handmade jewelry during Tivoli Day. —Dena Porter Celia Emin wears a new bracelet from Tivoli Day. —Dena Porter Guitarist Delanie Pickering, right, chats with Renee Nolan after performing with Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. —Dena Porter The Flying Elbows Fiddle Band drew a crowd at Healey Square. —Dena Porter Rose Guerin and band performed early in the day. —Dena Porter Minnesingers Lulu White, left, Molly Sylvia, and Jordan Souza fundraise at their tent during Tivoli Day. —Dena Porter Some had lunch in the cool shade, while others enjoyed the bright sun on Circuit Avenue. —Dena Porter Elia Savage gives musician Paul Thurlow a much needed massage. —Dena Porter Kayla Bruni got a glitter tatoo done by artist Ezia Leach. —Dena Porter Billie Jean Sullivan, executive director of the Oak Bluffs Association, sells T-shirts on Tivoli Day. —Dena Porter Sofie Green from Island Outfitters enjoyed selling clothing during Tivoli Day. —Dena Porter Chef Canieka outside the Ritz Cafe. —Dena Porter Happy hour has begun for Matt Kulis and Dorothy Shaver at the Ritz Cafe. —Dena Porter Oak Bluffs celebrates the end of summer with live music, food, sales, and fun at the 44th annual Tivoli Day.