Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met with 22 players on Wednesday night at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows:

First, Kathy Kinsman with a 10/5 +80 card

Second, David Pothier with a 10/5 +55 card

Third, Albion Alley with a 10/5 +49 card

Fourth, Alan Michaels with a 10/5 +37 card

Fifth, Suzanne Cioffi with a 8/4 +28 card

There were three 24-point hands: Suzanne Cioffi, Ron Ferreira, and Kathy Kinsman.

There were NO skunks, I think for the first time ever.

We would love for you to come and play — see if you like it! We play every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start play at 6 pm SHARP. Any questions, call Mary Alice Russell at 508-524-1220.