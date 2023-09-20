French bakery opening near Woods Hole terminal

Say goodbye to the Jimmy Burger and hello to the baguette … or maybe croissant or croque monsieur.

The longtime Jimmy’s location on Luscombe Avenue in Woods Hole — a hop, skip, and jump from the Steamship Authority terminal — will become Maison Villatte.

This Villatte second location is based on the success of their first location on Main Street in Falmouth, which has been in operation for 11 years, and often has a line out the door.

Owner Boris Villatte says that they plan to open in Woods Hole by the end of the year.

Villatte says the new location will be a mini-version of the Falmouth location, but they’ll have the same French breads, pastries, cookies, croissants, and other baked goods.

Villatte grew up in central France, and studied baking and worked in Paris. He came to the U.S. in 2005 after landing a job working for Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas. There, he said, he oversaw the production of breads for more than 20 restaurants, managing dozens of bakers, and producing thousands of loaves a day.

His first foray on the Cape was helping to create PB Boulangerie Bistro in Wellfleet in 2010, before opening the Falmouth location soon after.

The petite patisserie is known for its colorful display of macarons, tarts, and breads.