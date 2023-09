Carol Ellis, 71, formerly of Edgartown, passed away on June 5, 2023. She was born in Oak Bluffs.

She is remembered by her husband, Lenny of New Vineyard; son, Brian; daughter, Stacy Whitcome; and her son, Ralph Grant; her two sisters, Linda Milicsi and Joyce Room; and her brother, Michael Elliott.

Interment will be in the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown on Monday, Sept. 25, at 11:30 am.