Vineyarders partaking in Jimmy Fund walk

On Oct. 1st, seven Island residents will participate in the Jimmy Fund walk on the mainland.

Dorie Godfrey, Martha Klein, Randhi Belain, Rachel Reagan, Kristine McDonald, David Crawford, and Angela Luckey will join thousands of other walkers next weekend to support the organization’s 75-year mission of combating cancer.

The event takes place in downtown Boston and includes a 5k, 10k, half marathon, and full marathon walks.

Throughout the walk’s 34-year history, $167 million has been raised. Last year alone, the walk amassed a record-breaking amount of more than $8.8 million.

This year, organizers and supporters are eager to succeed this historic amount, aiming to raise $9 million. To aid in reaching this goal, support our Island walkers by joining the walk or donating at jimmyfundwalk.org.