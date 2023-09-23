Wind diverts SSA trips

The weather on Saturday diverted multiple Oak Bluffs trips to Vineyard Haven.

The SSA warned in an online post Friday that “gusty winds” forecasted for Saturday and early Sunday may cause trip cancellations, especially on the high-speed Nantucket service. The authority also stated trips to and from Oak Bluffs may also be diverted to Vineyard Haven.

According to the National Weather Service, the Vineyard was forecasted to see easterly winds on Saturday of up to 25 mph during the day and up to 26 mph at night with chances of rain. A high rip current risk was also in effect until 8 pm on Saturday.

Around 13 trips on the Oak Bluffs route were diverted to the Vineyard Haven. No cancellations occurred on the Martha’s Vineyard route but several ferries between Nantucket and Hyannis were canceled due to weather conditions.

To change or modify a reservation, visit the SSA website at www.steamshipauthority.com, call the reservation office at 508-477-8600, or visit one of the authority’s terminals.