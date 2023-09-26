SSA general manager receives raise despite negative reviews

Two Steamship Authority (SSA) board members gave harsh criticism of the ferry service’s general manager on Tuesday morning, giving him scores that didn’t even reach 70 points out of 100 during this year’s annual evaluation.

Vineyard representative to the board, Jim Malkin, gave general manager Robert Davis a score in the 60s and Falmouth representative Peter Jeffrey gave a score in the 50s.

That’s a stark difference to last year, when the board gave Davis an overall high grading in the 90s during the annual review.

Earlier this month, The Port Council presented mixed results about Davis’ performance, some giving him scores in the 90s while others in the 70s.

During the Tuesday morning board meeting, it wasn’t all bad grades for the SSA general manager.

New Bedford representative Moira Tierney gave Davis a score of 85 and Barnstable representative Robert Jones gave a grade of 88. Nantucket representative and board chair Robert Ranney gave the highest grade at 95.

“On the Nantucket side, I think we are a little bit more forgiving when things take place, break downs and other things,” Ranney said, adding that Davis provides “creative solutions” for issues that arise on the Nantucket route.

Less forgiving was Malkin, who scored Davis with a grade of 65. Malkin underscored problems with internal communication between departments, a need to improve collaboration between Davis and different departments, and a need for more proactive engagement with the traveling public.

Malkin did have some praise for Davis, describing him as a “dedicated, extremely hard working, and very, very knowledgeable individual.” And Malkin said he expects improvements will come with Steamship COO Mark Higgins taking on the daily operations of the service that Davis used to do.

“I think it’s really, really important [for] Bob to work on the big picture, general manager stuff and leave the day-to-day [duties] to our COO and our, I believe, very qualified senior staff,” Malkin said, pointing to talking with state legislatures and pursuing grant funding as an example of what Davis needs to focus more on.

Many parts of Jeffrey’s evaluation took issue with the processes that took place for various SSA projects that experienced delays and overruns. Jeffrey did express praise for the federal funding opportunities that the SSA was able to acquire. He gave a score of 53.

Although the grading was tougher this year, Davis received a slight pay bump in his contract. Last year, the board gave the general manager a 11.8-percent raise to $207,500 as part of a new, three-year contract.

On Tuesday, the present board members unanimously voted to give Davis a 4-percent raise after discussing it during executive session.