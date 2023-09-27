Edgartown: ‘Home’ exhibit, kayaking, NASA, Clamming 101, and fish at The Anchors

And just like that, September is coming to a close this week. Fall is officially here. The days are cooling down. But the Island still seems busy to me. Not the same quiet that used to happen after Labor Day back when I was a kid. I suppose every place is busier now than when I was a kid though, right? I’m starting to sound like my father.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Heather Majkowski, William Rigali, and Brenda Brown, who all celebrate on Sept. 24, my niece Evie Fleisher on Sept. 27, and Todd Hollister on Sept. 28.

The M.V. Museum has a new exhibition, “Home,” a journey through art, history, and personal connection. On view in the museum’s Hollinshead, Cox, and Fleischner galleries from Oct. 6 to Jan. 7, this wide-ranging exhibition seeks to spark conversations about the multifaceted nature of home and its significance in our lives. For more details, reach out to the museum at 508- 627-4441. Or check out their website, mvmuseum.org, to learn about this and several other events that are coming up this week.

Felix Neck is offering Kayak and Standup Paddleboard Quests, weekdays between 9 am and 3 pm. The cost is $50 for members, $60 for nonmembers. This is a self-guided tour of Sengekontacket, with rhyming clues to introduce you to the pond’s people, places, and wildlife. Call 508-627-4850 to reserve a kayak or SUP for up to 2.5 hours.

Felix Neck is also holding a moonrise kayak on Sept. 29 at 5:45 pm to celebrate the full moon. The cost is $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers. With a guide, kayak on the pond as the sun sets, stars twinkle, and the moon rises. Call 508-627-4850 or visit bit.ly/felixneck to register.

You can learn how NASA is working to combat climate change with an online session through the Edgartown library on Sept. 29, from 2 to 3 pm. Registration is required, and the online event will be recorded. Learn about the efforts of NASA’s Earth Science division, which is currently examining Earth to understand climate change, storms, fires, and where humans fit into these phenomena. The talk will be led by Elizabeth Hoy, Ph.D., who has been a NASA scientist for more than 10 years. This program will be recorded. All registrants will receive the recording via email within 48 hours of the program. Visit the website edgartownlibrary.org to learn more or register.

Island Theatre Workshop’s “Little Shop of Horrors” continues at the PAC this Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35.

On Sept. 30, from 8:30 to 10 am, you can learn how to clam with the Oak Bluffs shellfish constable, Donovan McElligatt. Learn about the equipment and techniques, and try it out yourself. No registration required. All ages welcome. Meet at the First Bridge parking lot at Sengekontacket Pond in Oak Bluffs. For more information, call 508-693-9433, or email Hannah at hburbidge@clamsnet.org.

Fish donated by the Derby and filleted by Derby volunteers is being distributed to seniors at the Edgartown Council on Aging on a bonus day, Monday, Oct. 2, as well as the usual distribution on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 8:30 in the morning. Seniors receive a number in order of their arrival. The fish is free, and distributed as long as there are bags of fish available. Five senior volunteers bag the fish starting at 8 am. Everyone thanks those Derby participants who donate their catch to this worthy cause, as well as the volunteers for preparing the catch.

Are you a parent of an Edgartown School student and interested in being part of the PTA? Its next meeting is at 2:45 pm on Oct. 10 in the school’s conference room. This is a great opportunity to learn how to be involved in the school as a PTA member.

The Beach Befriender’s beach cleanup at Lambert’s Cove Beach was postponed to Sept. 30, from 8 to 10 am. If you’re free on Saturday morning, it’s a chance to walk the beach and help clean it up at the same time. Or if you prefer to clean up another beach at another time, you can get a clean-up kit at the Edgartown library, which comes with a stickered back for free disposal at the dump.

That about does it for now. Feel free to send me some news, stories, or events that you would like to share with our readers. In the meantime, have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.