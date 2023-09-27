Islanders Write receives state grant

The MV Times is delighted to announce that it has received a grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, through its festivals and projects program, for $2,500 toward production costs of Islanders Write.

Islanders Write is a writers festival put on by The MV Times and MV Arts & Ideas magazine, with panel discussions and writing workshops focused on the art, craft, and business of writing. The event takes place in August and is free to attend.

Hundreds of people attended, and 32 speakers shared their expertise and insights at this summer’s Islanders Write, which was held at Featherstone Center for the Arts on August 20 and 21.

“Martha’s Vineyard has long been home to a robust art community that is central to the deep cultural heritage of the Island. I am grateful that The Martha’s Vineyard Times received grant monies from Mass Cultural Council to continue to support hundreds of writers each year at their free Islanders Write festival. Writing gives voice to the special and distinctive experiences of life on Martha’s Vineyard,” said Senator Julian Cyr when notified about the grant.

Mass Cultural Council funds reach every community in the commonwealth. Its mission is to promote excellence, education, access and diversity in the arts, humanities, and sciences, to improve the quality of life for all Massachusetts residents, and contribute to the vitality of our communities and economy.