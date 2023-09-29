Crew shortage cuts Katama weekend availability 

The freight ferry Katama will be unavailable for a portion of the weekend.

The Steamship Authority (SSA) announced on Friday afternoon that the Katama will not be running trips, starting with the 11:05 am ferry from Woods Hole on Saturday through the 9:50 am ferry on Sunday from Oak Bluffs. The SSA also stated that booking on the Vineyard route will be temporarily unavailable for Saturday and Sunday trips as it works to accommodate displaced travelers.

“Customers who are not able to rebook or cancel their trip will be placed in priority standby for travel on a space-available basis,” the announcement reads. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

When asked about the crew shortage, SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll told The Times that a senior deck officer was unavailable on the Island Home, a much larger vessel, and a replacement was not available. This led the SSA to reassign Katama crew members to the Island Home.

“We took personnel off the Katama instead of tying up a bigger boat to minimize disruption,” he said.