Services for Patricia Baker Vann

Patricia (Ware) Baker Vann passed away on June 19, 2023.

Born on Jan. 3, 1931, in Riverdale, N.Y., to Elizabeth J. Herbert Ware, she attended Riverdale Elementary School and Country Day School for Girls. However, almost from birth, she summered at her family’ home in West Chop, Vineyard Haven, where her father was the first commodore of the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club, and where Pat became an avid sailor. Later in life, Pat settled permanently on Martha’s Vineyard in her Lambert’s Cove Road home.

The youngest of five children, Pat was predeceased by two brothers, Paul and Jack Ware and by two sisters, Anne Ware and Elizabeth Ware Harper. A son, Michael, was born from a brief teenage marriage to Russell C. Tilton, which ended in divorce. Pat then married Douglas Baker of Coconut Grove, Fla., who legally adopted Michael. Tragically, after 17 years of marriage and four children, Doug died of cancer, and Pat was widowed while still in her 40s.

In 1975, Pat met and married Peter J. Vann, originally from Block Island, and a commercial fisherman. He was a loving stepfather to Kim and Mathew, and predeceased Patricia.

Pat became involved with the Special Parents’ Association, and was one of its founding members, following a traumatic accident to her 5-year-old son, Scotty, who was severely handicapped as a result. He later died at the age of 23.

Primarily a wife and mother all her life, she found time to study and pursue her love of photography, which in turn took her all over the world. She traveled to 23 countries and many Caribbean isles. In particular, it was Ireland that captured her heart, and she returned there many times.

Pat can be remembered for her love of music, from Dixieland jazz to the ballads she loved to sing, and for her passion for photography and travel — but mostly for her deep love for all her children. Two children predeceased her, little Dana at age 4, from Rocky Mountain fever and later, Scotty, but she is survived by a daughter, Kim Baker, and two sons, Michael and Mathew Baker. As well, she leaves six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 12, at 1 pm at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.