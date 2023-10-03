Celebration of life for Arba Clark

Please join Arba’s family and friends on Oct. 21, from noon to 4 pm at the Portuguese-American Club, 137 Vineyard Ave, in Oak Bluffs.

Arba Maria Clark, a longtime resident of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Nov. 2, 2022. She was 78.

Arba had a fun-loving personality that encompassed the love of family, friends, music, dancing, and entertaining. Arba’s love for Martha’s Vineyard was well-known by all who knew her. She cherished being on the Island, and always wanted people around her to enjoy life and all that the Island has to offer. Arba was truly one of a kind.

Arba served the community of Martha’s Vineyard for more than 40 years. In her early years she worked as an emergency medical technician for the Tisbury Police Department, as well as a midwife healthcare provider, delivering many bouncing babies on Martha’s Vineyard. Later in life, Arba created a successful painting and cleaning service called Arba’s One-Stop Service.

Please join us to celebrate Arba’s life and many accomplishments.