Helen D. Alwardt, 92, of Vineyard Haven died on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Herman W. Alwardt Sr.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct 14, at 11 am in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, on Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.