Hospital offering free professions seminar 

With the need for healthcare workers far exceeding the number of applicants for vacant positions, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and Island Healthcare have joined forces with ACE MV and Cape Cod Community College’s Center for Corporate and Professional Education (CCAPE) to create a free course for potential job applicants.

The five-week Health Professions Seminar is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Oct. 19, and will continue through Thursday, Nov. 16. The sessions will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and virtually.

Among the topics that will be discussed during the sessions are what healthcare looks like on the Island. Participants in this exploratory seminar will hear from healthcare leaders as well as frontline professionals, to gain firsthand insight into what career paths are available, and what requirements are needed to fill those positions.

To sign up for this course, register at acemv.org at CCape, or email courtney@acemv.org.