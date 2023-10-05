Beach Road noise an issue for some Tisbury residents

While the popularity of the Beach Road Weekend concert continues to grow and garner more support from local businesses and organizations, some town residents say the event has consistently created noise pollution and vibration disturbances and is inappropriate for the festival’s current Veterans Memorial Park location.
Since its inception in 2019, the three-day annual festival, which showcases dozens of popular performers and attracts tens of thousands to Vineyard Haven’s Veterans Park, has been met with high praise from day trippers and Island music lovers.
But it’s also been a source of anxiety and stress for some area neighbors who didn’t get a say in where the concert takes place.
According to records obtained by The Times, around 25 calls were made directly to the Tisbury Police Department in regard to Beach Road Weekend noise levels during August 25 through August 27. Another few dozen complaints were made directly to the festival’s parent company Innovation Arts and Entertainment from 11 different callers.
“My floor is vibrating,” one resident reported.
“Vibrations illegal for sanity,” said another.
One caller informed police that her ears were physically in pain from the “excess volume.”
In response to complaints last year regarding noise levels, festival organizers this year availed town residents noise monitoring phone applications, in order to record how loud the events’ sound was.
Still, some found the sound levels to be worse than last year, reportedly registering indoor decibel levels similar to noise from heavy traffic.
Silvia Vogt, who lives a few houses down from Veterans Park, told The Times that for over twelve hours a day over the course of the festival, her phone app consistently clocked the noise as being between “general conversation” level and “loud motorcycle.”
Vogt noted that while she generally loves music, the festival’s continuous high-decibel sound and vibrations triggered weekend-long headaches for both her and her migraine-affected teenage daughter.
“It was a miserable three days,” she said, adding that even when she left to go to another part of town, the sound was persistently audible.
After long days of feeling “like we’re prisoners of our own home,” Vogt said that by Sunday, she had no choice but to leave the area entirely.
“My take is that they should put the festival somewhere else on the Island,” she said, “like the airport [or] Holmes Hole, because it’s mostly industrial there.”
Tisbury resident Suzanne Tonry shared a similar experience; even after a drive across town lines to Oak Bluffs, she couldn’t escape the concert’s noise.
Tonry, a business owner who lives by Five Corners, told The Times that between early morning sound checks, an increase in heavy traffic, and the music volume itself, the concert has negatively impacted her overall wellbeing.
The noise from the festival “hits this building like a tornado,” she said, adding that her cats spend the entirety of the weekend event in hiding.
“Waking up in the morning with your bed vibrating and your windows rattling, why do we need to go through that? . . . My blood pressure is up for that whole weekend because I have that pounding in my ears.”
Regarding the dozens of noise complaints from Tisbury abutters, festival founder Adam Epstein refutes claims that the sound levels in nearby residential areas were higher than years previous, and stated that over the course of this year’s event, staff made sure of that by meticulously checking decibel levels at the perimeter of the park throughout the weekend.
“The sound this year was dramatically improved over last year,” he said in a recent call with The Times, due to an “entirely new sound system and entirely new engineer.”
The former, Epstein says, included an “higher quality line array” which distributes sounds throughout additional speakers and a lower volume. That set up was “specifically designed to mitigate the challenges we saw in 2022,” he said.
Business appreciation
While some town business owners have also reported unfavorable aspects of the weekend festival, most have expressed support for the event.
Elaine Barse of the Vineyard Haven Business Association says a recent survey indicates roughly 80 percent of town business owners found the event to be overall positive.
The survey, meant to provide insight on the benefits and detriments of Beach Road Weekend on the local economy, also found that while only around half of those business owners attended at least one day of the concert, when it came to revenue, the majority saw either an increase or no change during the three-day event.
Part of that, Barse surmises, is a change to the concert’s entry policy, which, starting this year, allowed people to come and go as they please. This meant concertgoers were able to explore other parts of the town, and the Island, she said.
In a recent letter to the Tisbury select board, the Martha’s Vineyard Lodging Association, an industry group comprising 24 resorts, hotels and inns throughout the Island, shared similar support for the Beach Road concert.
“The lodging industry here on-Island sees the festival in a very positive light,” the association reps wrote. “Not only did it fill our properties during a historic slow period at the end of summer during the 3-day festival, but festival attendees typically extended their Vineyard vacation on the shoulder dates of the weekend. . . Those same festival goers also filled our Island restaurants and patronized our shops across the Island.”
Lodging association members say feedback from those guests were “overwhelmingly positive with many stating that the festival was very well organized and executed.”
“The MVLA sees the Beach Road Music Festival as an excellent event that not only allows local Vineyard residents a chance to see national recording artists in our own backyard, but also expands our tourism base to a demographic that was missing pre-festival,” the association said.
What about the park?
In response to last years’ concerns about the health of Veterans Memorial Park, this year, Adam Epstein had agreed to fund revitalization efforts following the three-day festival.
And that process has been underway. Currently, areas of the park are being touched up with additional topsoil and seed, Department of Public Works director Kirk Metell told The Times. “We’re just giving some time for that grass to bounce back.”
While the town maintains Veterans Park every year, Metell says the extent of this year’s park revival work far exceeds efforts in nearly a decade. The park has received “a lot more work this year than it ever has,” he said; compared to years prior, “It’s a night and day difference.”
Metell said although at the moment, the town is “discouraging” larger scale sport events from utilizing the field until the recently planted grass fully takes root, Veterans Park is in fact open to the public. So far, there’s been no requests to use the park this fall, Metell said.
For years, the park was typically closed during the fall months, though some three-season sports groups have expressed interest in potentially using it in the future.
“Hopefully after this work, we can accommodate that going forward,” Metell said.
The town will now be picking up where Epstein’s team left off, Metell said, and will be enacting a comprehensive year-round maintenance plan that will go out to bid “very shortly.”
A full maintenance plan would enable the park to open shortly after the three-day concert and could be accessible by larger sporting events if needed — a first in “many years,” Tisbury Town Administrator Jay Grande told The Times. “So long as we continue to perform regular maintenance [and] deep aeration.”
“I do not recall the fields in recent memory being in a condition to support fall sports,” he said. “So this is a very positive outcome. Veterans Park fields are getting the attention which has been needed for many years.”
What’s next for Beach Road Weekend?
While next year’s Beach Road concert is slated for August 22-25, Tisbury officials say they’re planning on holding a public meeting in the near future to allow for public input and to discuss concerns along with the road going forward.
But Epstein says that the future of the popular concert is far from being set in stone.
In terms of considering a new venue for the festival, Epstein says he has been flirting with the idea of moving the festival off-Island entirely and is currently in negotiations with a town on the Cape for the 2025 festival.
Epstein says his company had looked into other alternatives on and off the Island before the concert’s inaugural year but had settled on Veterans Memorial Park in Tisbury because of the town’s support back in 2019.
“Fortunately for us, people see we have a mature festival that is improving every year and people want it to be in their town now,” he said.
“Most towns understand that events like this, while they may be a mild inconvenience for a few days, also deliver positive financial and cultural benefits to the town. . . Most towns embrace this.”
Exactly how much
money has the town of Tisbury received in exchange for all the inconvenience, not only the days of the festival but the week to ten days of preparation?? The field was closed to walkers far in advance of the festival. And the parking lot was also closed for more than a week before the festival.
What’s the bottom line here?
It’s not all about the money, it’s all so about the arts.
If the lodging and restaurant owners who want to this continue have to have boom boxes placed at their family’s on-island homes that broadcast live music from the festival at the same volume levels as at houses adjacent to Memorial Park, then the noise pollution problem will probably be solved…
Just sayin…
I have a lot of sympathy for those who live close to the park who must endure the relentless pounding bass generated by this event. But it seems the promoter, the town government, and local businesses do not care about the well being of their neighbors because of the money they make, directly or indirectly. This location was a bad idea from the start.
It’s not that they don’t care about neighbors, Jim, it’s that they care about money more. It’s pure, greedy self-interest. Money trumps doing the right thing on the island, just like most everywhere else, despite the fantasy of who islanders think they are.
And then we get to listen to the victim-whining of the self-promoting promoter who claims it’s a charitable cause, lol, especially to make the park unusable for a good chunk of the year.
It just keeps getting better.
I understand from talking to our DPW that our public athletic park will not be open for full use until next spring. Presently it is completly closed off with yellow caution tape.
Lets see. The park basically gets closed off for 6 months time. People who live close to it have to endure the loud noise generated by the concert and concert goers. Tisbury has to deal with an enormous influx of people for 3 days maybe more. The local softball league which has been going on for years has to finish early. So Epstien can make a ton of money of this. Lets put some speakers next to his house and the local town officials who approved of the concert and broadcast the concert an the same decible level thats at the Park endure while the concert is going on. Time to get real Tisbury. You are being used. Wake up and stop this concert.
It does share similarities to fireworks.
As the article reported,
1) the field is not off limits. The DPW is recommending it be given time to let the grass seed grow so that the field can be strong for spring athletics. It is available to be used now.
2) There are no profits earned from Beach Road Weekend for any person or business. No fees of any kind are paid to Innovation Arts to produce the event. BRW is produced by the Vineyard Arts & Culture Foundation, a 501-c3 non-profit organization that directly funds organizations that support the arts, education, and recreation. Even when the festival does not generate surplus revenue, its Board of Directors steps up to fund the non-profits philanthropic efforts. The Minnesingers, Edgartown School 7th Grade DC trip, Camp Jabberwocky, Harbor Homes, and several others are all direct beneficiaries of Beach Road Weekend.
3) At no time during the festival, which only occurs from noon -9pm were decibel levels higher than 80db at the perimeter of the park. Volumes at all surrounding areas outside the park were never higher than 77db except for when the audio volume of vehicles traveling on Beach and State Roads caused levels to spike.
4) video recordings of Five Corners have documented a dramatic (50%) reduction in actual vehicular traffic flow during the music festival versus a typical summer weekend.
5) throughout the entire weekend, there were a combined total of 45 audio complaints filed by only 11 households. Each of those households had our team measuring decibel levels shortly after their complaints were filed. At no point, were audio levels greater than 10% over the regular ambient audio levels at those same locations on a typical summer day.
Gotta give you credit, Adam- you’re fast with the facts.
My take is that Mr Epstein’s biz model will never turn a reasonable profit share for VH
& if he’s says he in negotiations with another Cape location he’s a good he’s a good he’s playing poker with VH town fathers.
It is insanely offensive due to the volume. From our house it makes concentration impossible. The music comes to our place as thumping and bounces off a neighbor’s wall to create an echo so each sound is duplicated. Thinking is impossible. In 1967 all the great bands played every Sunday for free at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. All the now legendary bands played – and simultaneously. The speakers were on the trucks and the music was beautiful and incredible. 100 yards away another band, and so on – usually 5 bands at a time and not a problem with hearing or loudness.
Grateful Dead, Quicksilver Messenger Service, and so on. No charge, all free, and food was provided by the Diggers and of course lots of drugs. The police were banned from the park, there were no incidents, ever, and the Hell’s Angels provided security for the bands. It was a different world.
This enterprise is so incredibly commercial and uses loudspeakers to cause excitement and energy and the bands are okay I suppose, but not great, and it costs an awful lot. It harms property owners, it restricts use of the park for well over a month and it is just not right.
Adam Epstein contacted us and we exchanged emails and I pleaded with him to take it off island. The fact that he is in the process gives us hope we will not need to leave our home during the concert and lovers of it can travel to its new location from here and most certainly Adam will negotiate a good deal and insure a long lasting venue.
As for local businesses… We owned stores in all three down island towns and off island and business on MV has never been better. We wish Adam all the best as he negotiates a venue off island, but it definitely can not continue here.
From Beach Road –
This event is simply too big and too prolonged for the location. It’s completely unfair to expect these neighbors to put up with it for three days. They’re entitled to a reasonable degree of peace and quiet.