Beach Road noise an issue for some Tisbury residents

While the popularity of the Beach Road Weekend concert continues to grow and garner more support from local businesses and organizations, some town residents say the event has consistently created noise pollution and vibration disturbances and is inappropriate for the festival’s current Veterans Memorial Park location.

Since its inception in 2019, the three-day annual festival, which showcases dozens of popular performers and attracts tens of thousands to Vineyard Haven’s Veterans Park, has been met with high praise from day trippers and Island music lovers.

But it’s also been a source of anxiety and stress for some area neighbors who didn’t get a say in where the concert takes place.

According to records obtained by The Times, around 25 calls were made directly to the Tisbury Police Department in regard to Beach Road Weekend noise levels during August 25 through August 27. Another few dozen complaints were made directly to the festival’s parent company Innovation Arts and Entertainment from 11 different callers.

“My floor is vibrating,” one resident reported.

“Vibrations illegal for sanity,” said another.

One caller informed police that her ears were physically in pain from the “excess volume.”

In response to complaints last year regarding noise levels, festival organizers this year availed town residents noise monitoring phone applications, in order to record how loud the events’ sound was.

Still, some found the sound levels to be worse than last year, reportedly registering indoor decibel levels similar to noise from heavy traffic.

Silvia Vogt, who lives a few houses down from Veterans Park, told The Times that for over twelve hours a day over the course of the festival, her phone app consistently clocked the noise as being between “general conversation” level and “loud motorcycle.”

Vogt noted that while she generally loves music, the festival’s continuous high-decibel sound and vibrations triggered weekend-long headaches for both her and her migraine-affected teenage daughter.

“It was a miserable three days,” she said, adding that even when she left to go to another part of town, the sound was persistently audible.

After long days of feeling “like we’re prisoners of our own home,” Vogt said that by Sunday, she had no choice but to leave the area entirely.

“My take is that they should put the festival somewhere else on the Island,” she said, “like the airport [or] Holmes Hole, because it’s mostly industrial there.”

Tisbury resident Suzanne Tonry shared a similar experience; even after a drive across town lines to Oak Bluffs, she couldn’t escape the concert’s noise.

Tonry, a business owner who lives by Five Corners, told The Times that between early morning sound checks, an increase in heavy traffic, and the music volume itself, the concert has negatively impacted her overall wellbeing.

The noise from the festival “hits this building like a tornado,” she said, adding that her cats spend the entirety of the weekend event in hiding.

“Waking up in the morning with your bed vibrating and your windows rattling, why do we need to go through that? . . . My blood pressure is up for that whole weekend because I have that pounding in my ears.”

Regarding the dozens of noise complaints from Tisbury abutters, festival founder Adam Epstein refutes claims that the sound levels in nearby residential areas were higher than years previous, and stated that over the course of this year’s event, staff made sure of that by meticulously checking decibel levels at the perimeter of the park throughout the weekend.

“The sound this year was dramatically improved over last year,” he said in a recent call with The Times, due to an “entirely new sound system and entirely new engineer.”

The former, Epstein says, included an “higher quality line array” which distributes sounds throughout additional speakers and a lower volume. That set up was “specifically designed to mitigate the challenges we saw in 2022,” he said.

Business appreciation

While some town business owners have also reported unfavorable aspects of the weekend festival, most have expressed support for the event.

Elaine Barse of the Vineyard Haven Business Association says a recent survey indicates roughly 80 percent of town business owners found the event to be overall positive.

The survey, meant to provide insight on the benefits and detriments of Beach Road Weekend on the local economy, also found that while only around half of those business owners attended at least one day of the concert, when it came to revenue, the majority saw either an increase or no change during the three-day event.

Part of that, Barse surmises, is a change to the concert’s entry policy, which, starting this year, allowed people to come and go as they please. This meant concertgoers were able to explore other parts of the town, and the Island, she said.

In a recent letter to the Tisbury select board, the Martha’s Vineyard Lodging Association, an industry group comprising 24 resorts, hotels and inns throughout the Island, shared similar support for the Beach Road concert.

“The lodging industry here on-Island sees the festival in a very positive light,” the association reps wrote. “Not only did it fill our properties during a historic slow period at the end of summer during the 3-day festival, but festival attendees typically extended their Vineyard vacation on the shoulder dates of the weekend. . . Those same festival goers also filled our Island restaurants and patronized our shops across the Island.”

Lodging association members say feedback from those guests were “overwhelmingly positive with many stating that the festival was very well organized and executed.”

“The MVLA sees the Beach Road Music Festival as an excellent event that not only allows local Vineyard residents a chance to see national recording artists in our own backyard, but also expands our tourism base to a demographic that was missing pre-festival,” the association said.

What about the park?

In response to last years’ concerns about the health of Veterans Memorial Park, this year, Adam Epstein had agreed to fund revitalization efforts following the three-day festival.

And that process has been underway. Currently, areas of the park are being touched up with additional topsoil and seed, Department of Public Works director Kirk Metell told The Times. “We’re just giving some time for that grass to bounce back.”

While the town maintains Veterans Park every year, Metell says the extent of this year’s park revival work far exceeds efforts in nearly a decade. The park has received “a lot more work this year than it ever has,” he said; compared to years prior, “It’s a night and day difference.”

Metell said although at the moment, the town is “discouraging” larger scale sport events from utilizing the field until the recently planted grass fully takes root, Veterans Park is in fact open to the public. So far, there’s been no requests to use the park this fall, Metell said.

For years, the park was typically closed during the fall months, though some three-season sports groups have expressed interest in potentially using it in the future.

“Hopefully after this work, we can accommodate that going forward,” Metell said.

The town will now be picking up where Epstein’s team left off, Metell said, and will be enacting a comprehensive year-round maintenance plan that will go out to bid “very shortly.”

A full maintenance plan would enable the park to open shortly after the three-day concert and could be accessible by larger sporting events if needed — a first in “many years,” Tisbury Town Administrator Jay Grande told The Times. “So long as we continue to perform regular maintenance [and] deep aeration.”

“I do not recall the fields in recent memory being in a condition to support fall sports,” he said. “So this is a very positive outcome. Veterans Park fields are getting the attention which has been needed for many years.”

What’s next for Beach Road Weekend?

While next year’s Beach Road concert is slated for August 22-25, Tisbury officials say they’re planning on holding a public meeting in the near future to allow for public input and to discuss concerns along with the road going forward.

But Epstein says that the future of the popular concert is far from being set in stone.

In terms of considering a new venue for the festival, Epstein says he has been flirting with the idea of moving the festival off-Island entirely and is currently in negotiations with a town on the Cape for the 2025 festival.

Epstein says his company had looked into other alternatives on and off the Island before the concert’s inaugural year but had settled on Veterans Memorial Park in Tisbury because of the town’s support back in 2019.

“Fortunately for us, people see we have a mature festival that is improving every year and people want it to be in their town now,” he said.

“Most towns understand that events like this, while they may be a mild inconvenience for a few days, also deliver positive financial and cultural benefits to the town. . . Most towns embrace this.”