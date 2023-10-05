Contact tracing underway for chickenpox

Updated, Oct. 6
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital officials announced that they are partnering with Island public health leaders to address a reported case of chickenpox at the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School.
In a release issued Friday, the hospital reports that Island boards of health will be conducting contact tracing, and parents will be notified if their child has been exposed.
The hospital reports that “two additional cases are being investigated at this time.”
“We are working in collaboration with the board of health and the school on a solution to address potential exposure to students,” hospital chief nurse and vice president of operations Claire Seguin is quoted in the release.
The hospital reports that chickenpox complications can be serious for both children and adults, and studies have shown that chickenpox-related hospitalizations have decreased 97 percent since a vaccine became available in 1995.
Sequin said the best way to avoid chickenpox is through vaccination.
Data recently released by the state shows that the Charter School ranks among the highest in the state in terms of exemptions for vaccine requirements.
The Charter School ranked seventh statewide with nearly 13 percent of students receiving an exemption for at least one vaccine on average over the last three years. The data did not specify which vaccines the exemptions were for.
The administration at the Charter School first reported one case of chickenpox among the student population on Wednesday. School director Peter Steedman sent a letter to parents providing guidance to families to take precautions.
“We have consulted with epidemiologists at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, local boards of health, and the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital,” Steedman wrote in the letter. “If your child does not have serologic evidence of immunity to varicella (a blood test), a history of chickenpox as verified by a healthcare provider, or documentation of two doses of chickenpox vaccine, your child should be vaccinated as soon as possible,” Steedman wrote to parents on Wednesday. “If your child has already received one dose of the chickenpox vaccine, your child should receive a second dose of the vaccine.”
Steedman said that the school has made contact with the families of students that the state health department has identified as an at-risk group.
Chickenpox, also called varicella, causes an itchy rash that lasts about a week. It is usually mild, but can be serious in infants under 12 months of age, adolescents, adults, pregnant people, and people with a weakened immune system, the hospital reports. Symptoms can include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite and headache.
The hospital also said that varicella can lead to skin infections, pneumonia, inflammation of the blood vessels, swelling of the brain and/or spinal cord covering and infections of the bloodstream, bone or joints.
Most people who are vaccinated with two doses of varicella vaccine will be protected for life, the hospital reported.
“Vaccines help bring the spread of chickenpox, and other infectious diseases, under control,” Sequin is quoted in Thursday’s press release. “Low vaccination rates introduce a vulnerability.”
This post was updated to reflect that one case has been reported and two other cases are being investigated.
Given the recent revelation about the vaccination rate at the Chilmark school, this comes as no surprise. I would venture to guess that a fair number of students at the Charter School are not vaccinated as well.
This island has too many scientifically illiterate people who falsely believe they know more than actual doctors. Essential oils, healing crystals, and “thoughts and prayers” cannot cure or prevent disease.
I feel bad for the offspring of these science deniers.
my goodness that’s unheard of!!!!
er ah …wait a minute i had them in an undisclosed location in MA some 63 years ago
And now there’s a vaccine for it which prevents the seriousness of it in older people and pregnant women who’ve never had it. Once you’ve had chicken pox, you’re also at risk now for shingles, a horrible outcome from carrying the herpes virus in your body all these years. There’s a vaccine for shingles now, too.
Wouldn’t this only be a problem for older unvaccinated people? Or can you only get this vaccine as a child? Just curious about the medical science.
The fear mongering around illnesses has gone too far. Everyone I knew in my childhood kindergarten to high school had chickenpox and all survived. Now the child at the charter school, and the school, itself, will become a target of germphobes Island wide!
This type of reporting is despicable!
I guess you missed the memo about why responsible, knowledgeable parents vaccinate their children— the ones who aren’t selfish.
I’ll add as an aside that every antivaxer who posts here using a phony name is worse than ignorant- they are too cowardly to stand behind the lies they promote, afraid their ridiculous beliefs will damage their island businesses— from exercise teacher, to ceramicists, to chiropractics. If these dishonest threats to the community were in any way
honorable, they’d have nothing to fear. Instead they ridiculously lash out at newspapers for reporting reality.
Well, most anti vaxers are quite divorced from reality in many ways.
If they had a grip on what’s real they wouldn’t be anti vax in the first place.
These are the same people who take medical advice from a yoga teacher or astrologer, but refuse to see an actual doctor. It might upset their “vibrations”.
When I was a kid I was told parents had chicken pox parties to get it out of the way.
You can help yourself become up-to-date by going to google.com, another advancement, like the chicken pox vaccine, that was unavailable to us when we were younger. Science and technology are like that, bringing changes to our lives, hopefully for the better. Some people prefer to feign ignorance, though, especially in online discussions about vaccines.
Absolutely, the world has come a long way since then. Back when I was a kid chicken pox was considered a nuisance but not a health crisis. What’s changed? I’m not asking this to be confrontational or challenging, just trying to update my knowledge.
The problem with the antivax conspiracy menaces to society, like RFK, Jr and Naomi Wolf, is that they take a normal concern of parents, add a few grains of truth to it, and then go off on their lunatic, proven false antivax binges, bringing along every vulnerable sucker who’s only too happy to be taken in. Hello selfish, ignorant, and religiously dishonest Charter School parents who have failed to do their obligations to be responsible members of the community. You have a lot of island company.
Healthy children get the chicken pox vaccine, not because the chicken pox is a danger to them, but to others who are older or may be pregnant and previously uninflected. Of course, pediatricians explain this to parents at doctor visits, but when selfish, stupid, and stubborn are in the mix, parents forego this vaccine as well as others. You’d think that selfish stupidity was a religion on MV.
Hi Jackie- just looking for a little clarification- if these vulnerable people were vaccinated, wouldn’t they be protected from the unvaccinated? I am pro-vaccination, fully vaccinated myself, and had my child go through the full battery of vaccines, so I am in favor of vaccination. Just trying to understand the science here.
Hi Julian,
I think you understand the science pretty well. What is being asked of you is to understand the emotion.
Hi John, all of us deserve a chance to present our thoughts in these forums, but for them to be taken seriously they require validation upon request from credible references. If someone says vaccines cause people to turn into koalas, they would need solid documentation and not just refer to their feelings, or a dubious website or YouTube video. Likewise, if someone says a vaccinated person is not protected from an unvaccinated individual, that would also need credible documentation. I attempt to be open-minded and listen to the facts as presented, not just what I like to hear based on my previous biases and concepts. When I ask for clarification, as I did from Jackie, it’s out of genuine curiosity to educate myself. If she presents factual documentation that an older vaccinated person is at risk from a child who hasn’t been vaccinated, that would change my understanding of vaccines. We’re always learning.
Do you understand the science of the polio vaccine?
Hi Julian, you can google it. There are some medical conditions that prevent some people from safely getting vaccinated or be so immune compromised that vaccines don’t work for them. There are also a few legitimate religious beliefs that stop parents from vaccinating their children. That’s why herd immunity matters. Thank you for being a responsible, community-minded parent.
My bias is the more vaccinations the better. I got the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it was available, had no bad reactions, and ignored the people who told me that I had a ticking time bomb inside me. So far, so good. Chickenpox is a funny one because I haven’t thought about it since I was a kid and it seems to have mostly vanished from the landscape with the arrival of the vaccines. It’s just strange to see something that was considered benign when I was a kid turn into front-page news.
Hi Jackie,
Would it be possible in your calculus, to include the tens of millions of unvaccinated migrants who’ve “moved” to the USA as the vector for the new incidences of this diseases?
Don’t you have the crackpot, Naomi Wolf podcast to listen to, Budris? I don’t answer anything to conspiracy theory antivaxers. Simply, they don’t have their feet planted on this planet. And also, when it’s clear they are talking blithering baloney, they go off on wild lashings out and accusations about Nazi tactics. Next thing, they’ll be claiming Ashkenazi Jews are genetically protected from Covid.
Hi Julian,
Always a pleasure corresponding with you. Whatever research I would do (were I you) it never would involve Google. When you have a moment, go to Rumble and review some of the work of Dr. Robert Epstein, and his analysis of how Google controls (and not in a good way) how the world thinks and acts. Perhaps you are aware that if you are a G-mail user, every key stroke that you make and every keystroke sent to you is saved by Google, analyzed by AI and the information sold to whomever pays the rate. The same goes for searches on Google. Duck-Duck-Go is a better choice, and for many reasons.
Predictably, you mentioned immigrants in a discussion about vaccinated school children. Nice logical fallacy.
I suspect you are a leading figure in your local chapter of the Dunning Kruger club. Off island, of course.
Jim,
Basic Epidemiology 101. When in the course of a generation, tens of millions of un-vetted and un-vaccinated migrants from countries rife with disease, pour into a nation where most of these diseases have been eradicated by hygiene and medical practices, is it not logical to focus on this onslaught as the primary vector of the diseases’ resurgence? Aren’t you cute with the D/K club reference.
Hi Jackie,
It sounds as if you are quite close to “othering” those parents and kids who are not in line with your conclusions. Would yellow arm bands do? Perhaps shaved heads? After all, those kids and their parents, in your view and in your words – are “selfish, stupid, and stubborn and in the mix,” and are dangerous. Unclean. Unacceptable. What is your solution to this?
https://www.factcheck.org/2021/10/scicheck-migrants-not-responsible-for-latest-covid-19-surge/
QAnon, conspiracy theorists, and general racist xenophobes have been blaming everything on migrants. I think we can safely “blame” island parents who failed to vaccinate their children for any chicken pox outbreaks on the island.