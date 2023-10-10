Alice Cynthia Meisner

The Martha's Vineyard Times
Alice Cynthia Meisner, 79, of Edgartown died on Sunday evening, Oct. 8, 2023, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, after a brief illness. 

She is survived by her sons Eerik Meisner and his wife Allison, and Ian Meisner and his wife Yasuyo and their daughter Katherine. 

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Donations in her memory may be made to the Animal Shelter, P.O. 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.

