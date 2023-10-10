Harry Clement Crawford III, known to all as “Tad,” died quietly in his sleep on Oct. 6, 2023, with his wife Judy at his side. Shortly before, he had been surrounded with love by his children and his brothers. Tad died on the Island he so loved, and in the home in which he lived so many happy years.
A more complete obituary will follow in a future edition of this paper.
Harry Clement Crawford III
