Featherstone holiday sale calls for artists

Where does the time go? Blink and summer is gone. There is still plenty to look forward to. Featherstone Center for the Arts is gearing up for its annual holiday show. This event rings in the end of the year on the Island, and is the perfect holiday shopping destination, with handmade gifts, including paintings, photography, pottery, crafts, jewelry, knitwear, clothing, ornaments, cards, stocking stuffers, and more. But first things first — artists! From now until Oct. 16, Featherstone is accepting applications from Island artists for the 2023 Holiday Gift Show. If you’re an artist and you plan to participate, drop-off for the show is Monday, Nov. 6, and Tuesday, Nov. 7. Doors open for shoppers on Monday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 17, 12 to 4 pm daily.

Information about the Holiday Gift Show, as well as the online artist application, can be found on Featherston’s website, featherstoneart.org/holidaygiftshow.html, or link directly to the artist’s application at bit.ly/FA_HolidayApplication.