Oak Bluffs: Granger Things, Walk Day Festival, Featherstone, and Parent to Parent

“October is the treasure of the year. And all months pay bounty to her store.” –Paul Laurence Dunbar, American poet and novelist of the late 19th century

It is hard to believe that we are halfway through October! The month began with such beautiful weather, and lovely warm evenings. The ocean water remained warm, clear, and inviting. A group of swimmers and Polar Bear exercisers continued daily sessions, including Muriel O’Rourke, Kathy Laskowski, Caroline Hunter, Sue McCarthy, and Jennie Driesen. Cheering from the beach were Brenda and Bill Davenport, Deborah Harris, and Kim Jones. Kim would have been in the water with us, but she was recovering from eye surgery.

Renee Nolan would have been with us, too, but she is off on her next adventure. She and Stephen Grace are on their way to Portugal for a month of exploring. They will have fun meeting up with Maggi and Paul Padua in Lisbon to start off their travels.

Now let’s enjoy the weeks leading up to Halloween without any mention of Christmas yet, please!

I enjoyed First Friday in Vineyard Haven last week. Owen Park was filled with vendors, Goldie’s food truck was there (chicken chili to die for!), music on the beach included the Outskirts and Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. So much fun seeing friends again after the summer. I’d love to see Oak Bluffs do something like that, a monthly street festival like Tivoli Day!

Speaking of Halloween, save the date and get your tickets for “Granger Things” — an immersive Halloween adventure being presented by Circuit Arts at the Grange Hall for four nights: Oct. 26–29, shows at 6:30 and 8:30 pm. Featuring Abby Bender and friends, this show will be fantastic and fun! Get your tickets now at circuitarts.org, as some shows are already sold out. The event is recommended for ages 8 and up.

The Martha’s Vineyard 33rd annual CROP Hunger Walk will be Sunday, Oct. 15. This walk has raised more than $600,000 to benefit the poor and hungry around the world and on our Island. Walkers gather at 1:30PM at St Augustine’s Church, 56 Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven. Walkers start in groups to walk three miles over the drawbridge and back to the church, where they will enjoy the Walk Day Festival, with music, food, and fun for all. Register online at crophungerwalk.org/marthasvineyard. Contact Woody Bowman at mvcropwalk@gmail.com or 508-958-7058 for more information.

Featherstone is keeping us in a summer mood with the current exhibit, “Summer Celebrations and Reflections.” See beautiful scenes of Island summer by multiple artists; the show is up through October. Next up will be its annual Holiday Gift show. Artists, take note: You need to register for the holiday show by Monday, Oct. 16. Drop off of items will be Nov. 6 and 7. The registration application is at featherstoneart.org.

Parent to Parent is a monthly support group for parents of children, from birth to 13 years, with special needs. Facilitated by Jeanine Fitzgerald on Monday, Oct. 16 at 6 pm, it takes place at the MVCS Early Education Center, and dinner is included. Register with Cindy Flanders at cflanders@mvcommunityservices.org.

Bilingual Storytime at the library is on Thursdays in October at 10:15 am. With books and songs in English and Portuguese, and including crafts and play, this family activity is geared toward ages 1.5 to 5.

There will be a celebration of the life of Arba Maria Clark on Oct. 21 from 12 to 4 pm at the P.A. Club. Arba passed away on Nov. 2, 2022; she was a much-beloved Islander who, as a midwife, helped bring many Island babies into the world. Join Erik Wildanger, Cynthia Jayne, and their families to share stories and remember Arba.

Jeffrey Ciciora makes us smile each week by telling us, “Enjoy your Saturday, everyone!” so be sure to make him smile with a Happy Birthday hug on Oct. 12! He shares the day with the lovely Grace Robinson. Mark Lippman will celebrate his birthday on Oct. 13, which is also the birthday of someone we all miss, Dennis Redican. Alexis Moreis celebrates on the 13th also. Birthday salutes to Officer (and best maid of honor ever!) Jillian Sedlier Clark on Oct. 14! Send balloons the same day to Jennifer Combra! Happy birthday to Oak Bluffs artist Renee Balter on the 16th. Stop in at the Y and wish Nina Lombardi a happy birthday on the 17th. If you see Deb Hart bicycling around town on Oct. 18, wish her a happy birthday!

