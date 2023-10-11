Vineyarders react to violence in Israel

1 of 2

Ehud Neor, a graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in the 1970s, currently lives with his family in Nitzan in Israel, a community near the city of Ashkelon, and not far from the Gaza border.

He says that his grandchildren have been sleeping in a bomb shelter during the nights since Saturday’s attacks from Hamas; there have been bomb warnings routinely, on average about twice a day, and he knows of many in the community who have lost family. Neor said that his daughter was recently on a trip to a pharmacy when the missile warnings went off, and she was forced to take cover by getting out of the car and lying on a flat surface. Israel’s Iron Dome system was able to intercept that specific missile attack, Neor said, but the feeling of terror is still there.

“We’ve been through bombings and rockets before. You get used to it,” Neor said during a recent interview over Zoom with The Times, from his home in Nitzan. But the attacks and bombings from Hamas on Saturday are different: “This is our worst nightmare.”

The New York Times reports that the death toll in both countries has surpassed 2,000 people in total, and Israel has gathered 300,000 troops to respond.

Many in the Jewish community here on the Vineyard, like Neor, are watching in horror; many are feeling hopeless as the events continue to unfold in Israel and Palestine.

On Wednesday morning, the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center held a prayer service where a few dozen gathered online to pray, sing, share their grief, and listen to guidance from Rabbi Caryn Broitman.

Broitman said during the service that many Jews in the Island community have friends or family in Israel, and are likely carrying with them pain and sorrow that the rest of the Vineyard community may not understand.

“We want to create a space where we are all sharing that so we can help each other and connect and share prayers,” Broitman said during Wednesday’s prayer. “We pray for all those held captive. We pray for their freedom and their safety. A prayer of comfort for the hundreds of funerals happening across Israel; for the people who are going to funerals, may they be comforted that our hearts are with them and are breaking with them.”

A number of Islanders shared what they have been thinking and feeling following Saturday and the ongoing attacks. One in attendance shared that a base commander he had worked with while in Israel was murdered in the attacks. One said that the family they’ve connected with have been safe, but she was struck at how grateful they were knowing that other congregations throughout the world are praying for the people of Israel. Another congregant shared that a family member in Israel can’t leave her home without a knife for fear of being abducted.

On Friday, the Hebrew Center will hold an interfaith prayer service at 5:30 pm that’s open to the public.

“The Island community has really come together in the past when the Jewish community has been grieving,” Broitman said at Wednesday’s prayer service. “I know they will on Friday as well. I think that’s a great comfort after these massacres.”

Ed Charter, a real estate agent in Vineyard Haven, told The Times that he has many family members in Israel, including a brother. Waking up to the bombings is similar to what many with ties to Israel felt on Saturday morning. At first it was panic, to make sure everyone in his family was OK.

He said that so far, his family has been safe. They live in the northern part of Israel that was not directly attacked by Hamas. But he says that everyone in Israel knows someone who has lost someone in the attacks. Their 13-year-old niece had classmates who are either missing or confirmed dead, after a concert where the Associated Press reports that more than 250 people died during an attack.

There’s also fear that the war could expand further in the north. Hezbollah, an armed organization in Lebanon, has already launched rockets at Israel.

Since Saturday, Charter has broken down at times and come to tears. For him, it’s senseless brutality.

As the days progressed since Saturday, it’s also the unknown that scares Charter. He has two nephews who have been called into the military, including one nephew who is a captain. Charter said that the captain is almost definitely being sent into Gaza for a ground invasion.

Ed’s son, Seth Charter, is developing a GoFundMe site in order to raise funds for the Israeli infantry. Charter says that because so many reserves have been called in, the army doesn’t have enough resources, including helmets and bulletproof vests. They hope to raise money to help outfit the reserves. The Charter family has also contributed to an online fund through charidy.com: bit.ly/SOI_donations.

Charter says he feels helpless following the attack, a feeling that likely many have on the Vineyard. He wants Vineyarders and people beyond to know what his family and others in Israel have experienced. He said that as Americans, we’ve become desensitized to bombings and natural disasters that happen across the world. The number of people dying become just words, he said. “But in this case here, they say there is six degrees of separation. In Israel, it’s one degree of separation. Everyone knows everybody.”

In a tragedy like this, he says, everyone knows someone who had family or friends that lost someone in Israel.