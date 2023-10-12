Steamship calendar winners announced

The Steamship Authority announced the winners of its eighth annual art contest for students in grades kindergarten through grade 12. The winning artwork will be showcased in a 2024 calendar and on board Steamship ferries this fall and winter.

Approximately 200 students submitted original artwork inspired by the theme “Sail into Imagination,” which encourages students to celebrate the heritage of the sea. Students attending schools on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Fairhaven, and New Bedford, were invited to participate.

“This contest is always one of the highlights of the year for the Steamship Authority, and this year proved no exception,” said Sean Driscoll, communications director for the SSA. “Seeing the joy and creativity these students bring to their submissions is a delight, and I thank everyone who entered for sharing their art with us.”

Each winner will receive a $100 Steamship Authority gift card, valid for travel, parking, or on-board concessions.

Student Enza Katharine Horenstein of Chilmark has been selected as the winner of a $150 Visa gift card in a grand prize drawing open to all entrants in the contest.

The Steamship Authority extends its sincere thanks to Sarah Johnson, executive director of the Cahoon Museum of American Art, for her assistance in judging the art submissions.

A limited quantity of calendars will be available for pickup at Steamship Authority terminals beginning November 30. Posters with winning artwork will also be displayed on board Authority vessels.

Here are the 2024 calendar winners:

Cameron Anderson, Grade 5, Barnstable United Elementary School, Marstons Mills.

William Barrington, kindergarten, Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, Edgartown.

Iyla Bohan, Grade 1, Chilmark Elementary School, Chilmark.

Logan Caramanna, Grade 2, Edgartown School, West Tisbury.

Vienna Carll, Grade 4, Teaticket Elementary School, East Falmouth.

Ella Coccoro, Grade 6, Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School, Orleans.

Anderson (AJ) Cramer, Grade 5, Oak Bluffs Elementary School, Oak Bluffs.

Skye Dodge, Grade 6, Morse Pond School, Osterville.

Tanya Evans, Grade 1, Nantucket Elementary School, Nantucket.

Bentley Galary, Grade 4, East Fairhaven Elementary School, Fairhaven.

Gregory Gatti, Grade 3, Teaticket Elementary School, East Falmouth.

Isabella Kowal, Grade 7, Saint Theresa of Calcutta School, New Bedford.

Raphelia Matheney, Grade 5, Nantucket Intermediate School, Nantucket.

Ellie Pennington, Grade 10, Martha’s Vineyard Home School, West Tisbury.