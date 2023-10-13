Over 60 housing units proposed for Edgartown

Local developers, in collaboration with a group of property owners in Edgartown, are seeking to create a new housing development on Upper Main Street.

Slated for 3.1 acres behind Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping’s storefront at 270 Upper Main Street, the proposed project, Edgartown Gardens, will consist of up to 66 apartments; roughly 25 percent of which are expected to be affordable under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 40B.

Project developers say the centralized location of the proposed project is ideal, as it provides walkable access to a number of town services, public transit and a grocery store.

Although the preliminary proposal suggests that the development would largely consist of age-restricted affordable and market rate housing units, William Cumming, of Falmouth-based development firm Atwood Company, says specifics regarding potential ownership of the apartments are subject to change.

Plans are still “evolving,” Cummings told The Times in a recent phone call.

He says project leaders expect to engage in a thorough discourse with various Island and town stakeholders; he anticipates that there will be compromises and possible shifts in the plan as the project progresses.

Because housing instability affects residents of all ages and economic groups, Cumming said plans are to identify where the most need is, and provide a solution that could really make a dent in the housing crisis.

Edgartown Gardens would replace Donaroma’s Nursery’s wholesale operation in Edgartown, as the landscaping’s wholesale business, along with its roughly 100 employees and 40 trucks, will be relocating to a new homebase in Oak Bluffs.

For this reason, Cumming said any concerns about increased traffic congestion ought to be reconsidered, as there will likely be less traffic compared to the Nursery-related business.

With still a long road ahead, the project is expected to receive a determination from MassHousing regarding Chapter 40B approval before the end of the year.

Although the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s land use subcommittee has greenlit the conducting of a traffic study, the regional planning agency has not yet reviewed the proposed development in its entirety.