Another Derby in the books

The 78th Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby came to a close this weekend, rounding out with its traditional awards ceremony.

Anglers of all ages gathered at the Farm Neck Golf Course in Oak Bluffs Sunday afternoon in celebration of another successful competition.

This year’s derby had over 3,000 participants who weighed-in roughly 2,000 fish amounting to around 18,000 pounds; 171 triple crowns were registered, around half of which were by shore anglers.

While there were a bevy of prizes of cash, artwork, apparel and tackle gear, the biggest prize of the day was a turnkey 22’ SISU Hardtop boat, outboard and trailer, courtesy of Eastern Boats, which was won by David Kadison.

Kadison was one out of six grand leaders in the running for the grand prize. He’d been first place in the all-tackle category for his 10.60 lb. boat-caught bonito.

The other five grand leaders were Rick Zappala, 10.02lb Bonito (shore); Bill Potter, 19.21lb false albacore (boat) and Joseph T. Cefalo, 14.67lb false albacore (shore); Elizabeth S. O’Brien, 16.41lb bluefish (boat) and Justus Conant, 16.15lb bluefish (shore).

Fly rod winners:

Bonito: Robert D. Morrison, 7.79 (boat); Patrick J. Carson, 5.92 (shore)

False albacore: David W. Rimmer, 11.87 (boat); Henry Williams, 12.34 (shore)

Bluefish: Zachary C. Horrocks, 13.91 (boat); Jared Stobie, 12.12 (shore)

Triple crown winners:

Boat: David C. Kadison, 40.43

Shore: Timothy J. Scott, 31.82

Flyrod (boat): Zachary C. Horrocks, 33.14

First place Juniors:

Bonito: Nathan J. Rezendes, 8.78 (boat); Corrick Slavin, 4.92 (shore)

False albacore: Christian E. Fisher, 13.3 (boat); Macallan J. Moran, 10.54 (shore)

Bluefish: Emmett R. Sylva, 14.99 (boat); Shane M. Harding, 12.74 (shore)

First place mini juniors (ages 4-8):

Bonito: Ethan G. Rivers, 8.31 (boat); Owen A. Emin, 3.11 (shore)

False albacore: John Roriz, 12.69 (boat); Alexander K. Douglas, 9.10 (shore)

Bluefish: Alexander K. Douglas, 14.48 (boat); Luke Stobie, 10.14 (shore)

For the first time in derby history, Derby president John Custer said, a mini junior shore angler managed to bring home a triple crown. The award went to the sole contender, Owen Emin, with a total of 14.24 lbs.

Through event revenue and charitable trusts, Custer said the Derby organization was able to award a “record high” $90,000 in college scholarships to 12 local high school graduates.

Also on Sunday was the announcement of two new Derby Hall of Fame inductees, Paul Schulz and Joe El-Deiry.