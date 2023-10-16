Falmouth Academy names new head of school

David Perry, who has spent over 20 years in education, has been named the new head of school for Falmouth Academy. Perry will begin his tenure during the next school year, and he takes over from outgoing head of school Matt Green, who served the school for six years.

The Academy announced the new hire in a press release on Friday, October 13.

Perry has 24 years of experience at college-preparatory, independent, day and boarding, and international schools. His experience as an educator includes two headships, other leadership positions, as well as teaching and counseling experience.

According to the release from the Academy, Perry is currently the head of school for the American Embassy School in New Delhi, India. Prior to that, he spent five years as the head of the International School Nido de Aguilas in Santiago, Chile. Earlier in his career, he served as the head of counseling at the International School of Beijing, director of studies and Interim head of school at The Academy of Charlemont in Charlemont, Massachusetts, middle school technology educator at Friends School of Baltimore, and a history teacher at Northfield Mount Hermon School. Perry has a Bachelor of Arts in Geography from Clark University, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University.

Perry and his wife Clare, also an educator, say they are looking forward to returning to the U.S. after more than eleven years abroad.

“Coming to Falmouth Academy for Clare and me will feel like coming home,” Perry is quoted from a press release from the Academy. “We are beyond thrilled to join this close-knit community of inspired teachers and learners on a worthy quest to engage the challenges of our times. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to it.”