Steamship vaccine lawsuit heads back to lower court

The 11 plaintiffs challenging the Steamship Authority’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have won a small legal victory in the courts.

A panel of three Circuit Judges in the U.S. Court of Appeals, First Circuit, on Oct. 6, ruled that a lower court partially erred when rejecting the Steamship Authority [SSA] workers’ claims that their rights were infringed upon.

“The judgment of the District Court is affirmed in part and vacated in part,” the panel ruled. “We remand for further proceedings not inconsistent with this opinion.”

The panel’s decision will send the case back to the lower courts.

“The First Circuit ruled that my clients’ free exercise claim under the First Amendment demonstrated a ‘likelihood of success,’ which is the first and most important of the four factors courts use to assess whether to grant requests for injunctive relief,” attorney representing the plaintiffs Patrick K. Daubert said in a statement. “While the appellate decision affirmed the lower court’s denial of injunctive relief on the other counts in the Complaint, in order for the injunction properly to have been issued, my clients only needed to prevail on one claim.”

Daubert said that he and the plaintiffs are seeking reinstatement for the workers who were terminated for standing by their religious convictions in declining the vaccines.

The group of employees filed the 129-page lawsuit in Barnstable County Superior Court in February of 2022, alleging the Steamship was infringing on their First Amendment rights as they relate to religious freedom.

The lawsuit outlines the group of 11 employees opposing the “one-size-fits-all” medical mandates and instead willing to use other preventive measures such as weekly testing and masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The case was quickly moved to the U.S. District Court, where Judge Richard G. Stearns denied the workers’ request in March of 2022.

The plaintiffs, naming themselves the Steamship Employees for Medical Freedom, are listed in the lawsuit as Capt. Albert Brox, Kim Fernandes, James Bondarek, Andrea Sheedy, Paul Menton, Christopher Ovaska, Mark Anderson, Tim Richardson, Steven Ennis, Sonia Simoneau, and Jeffrey D’Amario. The plaintiffs hold a wide variety of jobs such as captain, purser, parking lot cashier, terminal worker, oiler, ticket seller, and pilot. According to court records, some of the workers have since received the vaccine.

The group filed their appeal in April last year.

In their legal argument, they argued that their rights were infringed upon because another worker was given a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine, while their religious exemption request was denied. The panel of three judges agreed that the first circuit court did not rule on the argument properly.

The Steamship “treated their religious beliefs less favorably than the religious beliefs of others. We understand them to be asserting only that the Policy violates their free exercise rights because the record shows that the Policy’s medical exemption has been administered to treat comparably situated persons differently based on whether their request for an exemption is religious or medical in nature,” the Oct. 6 ruling from the panel of judges states.

The Steamship Authority declined to comment on the case, saying that proceedings are ongoing.