Downtown roundabout under construction in Oak Bluffs

The North Bluff renovation project, which will include a new roundabout by the Island Queen and Patriot ferries in Oak Bluffs, is underway.

Town officials say construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

In the meantime, roadways will be blocked to all traffic on Circuit Avenue Extension and Seaview Avenue Extension past Saco Avenue, and the area’s parking spaces will not be available while construction is underway. During this time, the Patriot Boat will be docking just south of the Hy-Line Ferry.

“The area affected may expand or shrink as needed to accommodate the construction, and thru traffic may be allowed from time to time at the discretion of the project manager,” the Oak Bluffs Police Department said this week.

The North Bluff project is the latest phase of the town’s streetscape master plan, aimed toward improving accessibility throughout the Oak Bluffs’ downtown area.

The project calls for a landscaped rotary at the intersection of Circuit Avenue Extension and Seaview Avenue Extension in order to improve traffic flow, and reconfiguration of the area’s parking format to better accommodate pedestrians and ferry passengers.

Designed by Waterfield Design Group — the same company responsible for designing the Circuit Avenue, Healy Square, and Kennebec Avenue portions of the streetscape plan — the North Bluff project had received the green light from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission last December.

Shortly after issuing a request for proposals (RFP) in early March, the town’s select board awarded Lawrence Lynch Corp. the construction contract.