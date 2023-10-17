Tisbury: Chill Zone, baseball playoffs, Halloween on the Hill, and hand-bell ringing

Heard on Main Street: What do we learn from cows, buffaloes, and elephants? That it is impossible to lose weight by just eating green grass and salads and walking. (I do like this one.)

At our Vineyard Haven library, Weekly Storytimes are hosted by Weezie on Mondays and by Emily on Tuesdays and Saturdays, all at 10:30 am. On Saturday, Oct. 21, story time will be held at 10:30 am at the free Harvest Festival at the Ag Hall in West Tisbury, where you can also enjoy live music, hayrides, kids’ crafts, pie-eating contests, and pumpkin carving. On Mondays from 3 to 5 pm, our library offers Teen Chill Zone; this is a relaxed hangout for teens with Nintendo Switch, crafts, games, laptops, and more, exclusively for ages 12 and up.

I remember fondly the days of baseball playoffs occurring on afternoons in September. We’d rush home from school to listen to our favorite team playing hard to win. As we walked, neighbors listening to radios and sitting on their porches would share what was happening, along with the score and triumphs. I know hardly anyone listens to the radio for playoffs anymore. And yelling your heart out for team players has changed so it now seems more about shirts and hats than holding the team players in our hearts and cheering for our favorites, whether at home or on the field. Even when we knew that there was no chance, that they were doomed. I hear the teams make more money now from longer commercials, since the playing time was shortened. If you get the feeling that I feel cheated by all this, you are right.

But now, the next couple of weeks should be fun because the League championships have started. Even if your favorite team isn’t there, and even if the experts claim there are now more strikeouts than hits in every game. Maybe some changes have not made for better games — at least from our point of view.

A Halloween on the Hill family-friendly adventure will be free at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. You can visit trick-or-treat stations, the ArtCliff Food Truck, and compete in the costume contest for kids and adults. Parking is very limited.

I’m not sure if you ever tried a turn at hand-bell ringing. If you are interested, there is an active group at the West Tisbury Congregational Church. For more, call the office at 508-693-2842.

If you were sorry to miss the solar eclipse, you can still look forward to the one on April 8, 2024. Just mark your calendar now, like a wedding note to “Save Our Date.” When I was very young, I remember my parents taking me to gather with a few neighbors at the far end of our backyard. We were going to see the sun black out, but could only look through the sheets of film we were given. One of the neighbors had a camera shop where we would go for family photos, so he had plenty of exposed film. I mostly remember that it was almost too early to get up, but the world got dark for a while, and then I started to cry.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Dylan Jacobs on Saturday. Happy birthday on Wednesday to Paul Angelastro.

Heard on Main Street: Always remember that you’re unique. Just like everyone else.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.