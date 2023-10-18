Healey bill backs transfer fee with housing bond bill

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has unveiled what would be a major investment in housing in the Commonwealth, a plan that includes support for a housing transfer fee.

The so-called “Affordable Homes Act” includes a package of spending, policy and programmatic actions, and Healey’s office says it would be the largest investment in housing in the state’s history.

Healey’s administration announced the plan in a release on Wednesday morning.

According to her office, the proposal includes “$4 billion in capital spending authorizations, 28 substantive policy changes or initiatives, three executive orders and two targeted tax credits. All are directed at reducing barriers to the production and preservation of housing, and giving communities the tools to develop more housing where they need it. The majority of the spending will have benefits for moderate- and low-income households.”

Perhaps most relevant to the Vineyard, the proposal includes support for a proposed local option fee. According to State House News Service, any city, town, or regional affordable housing commission will be able to adopt a transfer fee between 0.5 percent and 2 percent on high-end real estate sales, provided a vote from a local legislative body. The threshold under the proposal would be either $1 million or the median single-family home sales price for the county, whichever is greater.

The seller of the property would owe the tax, and proceeds would be deployed toward affordable housing development.

State House News reports that the governor’s housing bond bill will also give homeowners the option of building accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, by right in single-family zoning districts in all Massachusetts communities.

“The cost of housing is the biggest challenge facing the people of Massachusetts. We said from day one of our administration that we were going to prioritize building more housing to make it more affordable across the state,” Governor Healey is quoted in the release. “The Affordable Homes Act delivers on this promise by unlocking $4 billion to support the production, preservation, and rehabilitation of more than 65,000 homes statewide. It’s the largest housing investment in Massachusetts history. Together, we’re going to make our state a place where people can afford to move to and stay to build their future.”