Harbor Homes shelter faces stiff resistance

Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard’s attempt to establish a homeless shelter at 21 Hudson Ave. in Oak Bluffs has been met with stiff opposition from neighbors.

Harbor Homes representatives came before the Oak Bluffs Zoning Board of Appeals during a public hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 18, with hopes to be awarded a special permit to change the property into a homeless shelter. Additionally, the plan is to use the property for employee housing when the winter shelter is not in use. Also, a portion of the property could be used as a temporary abode for families looking for housing.

The nonprofit has entered into a contract to acquire 21 Hudson Ave., formerly used to house employees from the Pequot Hotel and the Harbor View Hotel, and the final sale is contingent upon a special permit approval from the zoning board.

Harbor Homes is scheduled to operate its winter shelter in a building it rents from Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, but will not be able to after this upcoming winter because the building will be demolished for Community Services’ expansion.

The downstairs meeting room in Oak Bluffs Town Hall was packed with people Wednesday night, some of them standing; there was a torrent of conversation regarding the project among attendees before the hearing even began.

The zoning board of appeals received around 40 letters prior to the public hearing. Letters supporting the project outnumbered opposing letters by nearly double the amount. But neighbors of 21 Hudson Ave. also submitted a petition, consisting of 40 signatures, opposing the potential rezoning of the property and stating it was an inappropriate location for a homeless shelter.

Zoning board chair Lou Rogers aimed to limit the hearing to an hour with so many people interested in speaking, although the strong interest from the crowd pushed it past the set time limit. Recognizing that not everyone would have the chance to speak on Tuesday night, the zoning board unanimously approved continuing the hearing to next month.

However, the board also unanimously supported refering the hearing to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. According to Rogers, the proposed plan would change the property’s use and use intensity, which caused a “[development of regional impact] trigger,” leading to the referral.

Johanna Schneider, an attorney from Hemenway & Barnes, representing Harbor Homes, along with Harbor Homes winter shelter director Lisa Belcastro, made the case for a special permit.

According to Schneider, 21 Hudson Ave. was built in 1987 to house Pequot Hotel employees. Although the certificate of occupancy states that the building was for a single-family home, it was never used that way. After a couple of zoning bylaw amendments over the decades, Schneider said, 21 Hudson Ave. became a “pre-existing, nonconforming use” for a dormitory.

Schneider described 21 Hudson Ave. as a “perfect opportunity” for a shelter.

“The building is fully furnished, it is in turnkey condition, and it is already configured to meet Harbor Homes’ program needs,” she said. “Absolutely no construction is necessary to make this work for the programming.”

Schneider also emphasized that Harbor Homes’ experience would not make this a disruptive endeavor for the surrounding community.

Oak Bluffs building official Matt Rossi pointed out that the building was originally intended as a single-family dwelling and no permit had been issued for 21 Hudson Ave. as a boarding house.

“It would my determination as a zoning official that this is not pre-existing nonconforming,” he said.

Additionally, Rossi said a building permit may be needed on top of the special permit because it’s a change of use within the zoning code. “It’s not necessarily a turnkey operation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Belcastro shared the history of the winter shelter and its mission, relaying how temporary locations, like the Whaling Church in Edgartown, had been used. She said that not having to constantly move would be a great benefit to the winter shelter. She also underscored that Harbor Homes has been good neighbors and have had strict rules that guests must follow.

“We care what the neighbors think,” Belcastro said.

Belcastro also appealed to the audience that not everyone who seeks the winter shelter are substance abusers or have mental health issues; Harbor Homes has other programs to support individuals. She admitted there have been a few times police needed to be called for non-emergency help, but emphasized that no serious issues have occurred at the winter shelter.

Belcastro underscored that many seeking the shelter were families and workers displaced by the Island’s housing crisis and other life circumstances.

“The people that we’re serving, they are our Island neighbors,” she said. “They’re high school graduates at MVRHS who can’t find housing. I had six of them last year. That’s a high statistic, but it’s going to get worse because we are in a housing crisis and we need this shelter.”

The public, both advocates and opponents of the project, had plenty to say.

Community Services board treasurer Walter Vail and early childhood programs director Heather Quinn kicked off the public comment period by supporting Harbor Homes. “Harbor Homes needs a new residence,” Vail said. “We support what they’re trying to do.”

Quinn said she has had no issues with the winter shelter residents and heard no complaints from families. “I’m often arriving as the residents are leaving and leaving as the residents are arriving,” she said. “I never felt threatened or concerned. All of my interactions have been positive. My relationship with Harbor Homes as a neighbor has been positive.”

Mary-Jean Miner, who volunteers for the winter shelter, emphasized how the new location would improve the quality of life for homeless individuals.

“They will have real beds,” she said. “They won’t be sleeping on air mattresses on the floor.”

A common theme was that the shelter residents were not problematic and a genuine bond was made with them by Harbor Homes staff and volunteers.

Those opposed to the program had other arguments against the shelter being at 21 Hudson Ave., largely surrounding safety concerns and potential impact to a year-round residential neighborhood. Many who spoke underscored that while they were in favor of Harbor Homes’ mission, a different location would be appropriate for a homeless shelter.

In particular, several neighbors expressed concern about the safety of children, considering its proximity to the Oak Bluffs School.

David Gaffey, who said he needed to place “no trespassing” orders on some people who use the shelter because they harassed guests at his business during the summer, pointed out many children walk to school in the area. He underscored that there was an increased risk of children stumbling upon a shelter resident’s “stash” and “drug paraphernalia” that could be stored in the surrounding area.

“You guys said you do a good job of policing things in the shelter itself, but you have no control over what they do when they come out,” he said.

Joseph Debettencourt said he’d be “pissed” if he needed to pick up needles from the sidewalks.

“It’s the artery to the school, I just want to be firm about this,” he said. “These are our children. We have to think about our children.”

The addition of unknown individuals in an area with narrow streets and little light also brought out concerns for personal security.

“I feel like there’s a sense of safety that I’m losing,” said Billie Jean Sullivan, who lives across from the property.

A couple of people emphasized that public transportation was not readily available in the proposed area compared to past winter shelter locations.

“They may just hang around in the neighborhood to figure out when they can catch the bus to get to the correct route they need to go,” said Oak Bluffs resident Lisa Silvia, who supported Harbor Homes but requested another location be used for a shelter.

Some abutters said the shelter would be disruptive to the neighborhood.

“I just don’t think it’s appropriate for the neighborhood,” Constantine Lopes, an abutter to 21 Hudson Ave., said. He pointed out that he could already hear “everything” from the few hotel employees who lived at the property. “It’s detrimental and I worked 35 years on this house making it nice and presentable. All I want is there to be a single family behind me.”

Harbor Homes board member Doreen Anderson tried to assuage the neighbors concerns before public comments wrapped up for the night. She said when she was the only woman volunteer in a location with only men, and she had no fear for her safety. She said that many of the individuals were “medically frail.”

The zoning board will continue its hearing in November. Some in the public requested the next meeting have remote access since not all of the neighbors are on the Island year-round. Rogers said that would be considered.