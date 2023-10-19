How’s the Steamship Authority doing?

The Steamship Authority (SSA) is conducting its annual survey on travel between the Cape and the Islands.

According to a press release, participants will be asked about their personal travel habits, preferences, and expectations. Survey participants will also be asked to rate the SSA’s service this past year, including the travel experience, ticketing processes, and customer service. Those who complete the survey will also be automatically entered into a pool with a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card. Participants will need to leave their name and email to enter the drawing.

To access the survey, visit https://bit.ly/SteamshipSurvey2023. The survey will close on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 11:59 pm.