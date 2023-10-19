Vineyard Wind installs first turbine

Vineyard Wind developers say that the first turbine in its offshore wind project has been installed.

Avangrid officials released a statement on Wednesday saying that the turbine — which they say is the largest in the western world — has the capacity to produce 13 Megawatts, or enough to power more than 6,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts.

“This is a monumental achievement and a proud day for offshore wind in the United States that proves this industry is real and demonstrates Avangrid’s steadfast commitment to helping the Northeast region meet its clean energy and climate goals,” Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra says in a release. “While this is a landmark for this first-in-the-nation project and the industry.”

The final $4 billion project will consist of 62 wind turbines to generate 806 Megawatts, enough to power more than 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts. A Vineyard Wind spokesperson says they plan to begin delivering power to the grid by the end of the year.

Avangrid is building turbines that are about 850 feet tall, from base to the tip of the blades. For comparison, these turbines will stand nearly triple the size of the Statue of Liberty (305 feet tall), and a little under the height of the Eiffel Tower (1,063 feet tall).

Vineyard Wind has been laying undersea cables that will connect the wind turbines with onshore electrical infrastructure in Barnstable. In early September, parts for the turbines were shipped out of a New Bedford port to the construction site.