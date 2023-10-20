Tisbury senior center director retires

Joyce Stiles-Tucker is retiring after 44 years as director of the Tisbury Council on Aging.

Senior Center staff held a reception and celebration for her on Thursday, October 19.

“It was a very gratifying career that I had,” Stiles-Tucker told The Times on her last day of work on Friday. “I’ve enjoyed what I have done through the years.”

Stiles-Tucker, born and raised in Tisbury, took the job as director in 1979. At the time, the town’s senior center was operating out of the Annex Building, where the fire station is now. The newer, current center was built in the 1990s.

She told The Times that she took the job a year after graduating from college. She remembers thinking at time that she would only stay on the job for a couple of years.

“Here I am, 44 years late,” she said.

Stiles-Tucker said that her retirement is a bit bittersweet, as she’ll miss the colleagues and friends she’s made along the way. But she said that, on the flip side, she’ll be participating in some of the programs that she has helped support and build over the last four decades at the Center.

“I learned a lot; I enjoyed working with the people who I worked with,” Stiles-Tucker siad.

Katie Blake is taking over from Stiles-Tucker as the new director.