West Tisbury supports vehicle charging fee

The West Tisbury Select Board voted to adopt a new electric vehicle charging policy that will require a fee for the public to charge their cars at town stations.

The town’s energy committee brought the proposal forward to the board during a meeting on Wednesday, October 19, suggesting that West Tisbury should not be subsidizing electric vehicle drivers when people driving gas-powered vehicles are not subsidized. Committee member Kate Warner also told the board that other Vineyard communities are starting to charge a fee; that could lead to more people going to West Tisbury to charge their cars.

The town has allowed the public to charge their cars for free, as a way of incentivizing the transition to electric vehicles and to cut down on the use of fossil fuels.

West Tisbury currently has a number of stations, including at town hall, the highway department and the West Tisbury Public Library; a station is currently in development at the West Tisbury School.

There was some initial hesitation to change the policy on Wednesday. Board chair Skipper Manter said the subsidy was geared toward encouraging residents to use fewer fossil fuels; also, the town only spends roughly $1,200 a year on electric costs for the stations, with a good portion of that from town hall employees. Manter said that the town estimated between a third to half of the electricity used at the stations was due to town staff.

Ultimately, though, the board agreed to the new policy with a unanimous vote.

The town is considering locking an existing charting station at town hall – which is currently free – that would open to town-hall employees and not the public. When the stations become outdated and need replacing, the select board would decide whether to replace them with newer, and faster charging technology that would include a fee for the public to use them.

Warner said that the fee at the stations would be equal to the full electricity price, including both supply and distribution charges; and that the fee could be adjusted to include service and software charges as required.