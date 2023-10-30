Steamship hosts new website workshops

The Steamship Authority (SSA) has scheduled a series of public information sessions in anticipation of the launch of its new website. The sessions will allow residents the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the website features, ask questions, and review new functionality on the site.

The Steamship announced in a press release that the sessions will begin with a presentation and will run for two hours to allow people to drop in with questions as their schedule allows.

The new website is expected to be launched at the end of November.

The sessions will be held on Monday, Nov. 6, at Howes House in West Tisbury from 1:30 to 3:30 pm, and later that day from 5 to 7 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center.

A virtual session is scheduled for 5 pm on Monday, Nov. 13, over Zoom. The link to join the webinar is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82172141892, or participants can use meeting ID 821 7214 1892.