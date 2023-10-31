$1 million in funding boosts Vineyard housing 

Two large Vineyard housing projects recently received state funding through the Healey Administration that will help move the projects forward.

Oak Bluffs received $500,000 through the MassWorks program that will go toward the development of 60 units of housing as part of the Southern Tier project; in Edgartown, the town received $475,000 through the HousingWorks program that will go toward a 40-unit housing development called Meshacket Commons.

The awards were announced by the administration on Oct. 25. Both projects are partnerships between the towns and the Island Housing Trust, an Island nonprofit.

“All of this helps,” Trust CEO Philippe Jordi said about the recent grants. “These are fairly large projects, and the cost of everything has increased fairly dramatically.”

For the Southern Tier project, the funding will help connect the six apartment buildings to the town’s sewer. Jordi said that the plan was to originally build an onsite wastewater treatment system, but since the town is underway in expanding its sewer capacity, Southern Tier will be able to tie into the municipal system. Funding will go to upgrading an existing pump station.

Southern Tier consists of 60 units on a 7.8-acre parcel of town-owned land on Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road.

In Edgartown, funding will help connect Meshacket Commons to the town’s wastewater infrastructure and the town’s water supply.

Town officials in their application to the state say that the cost to connect to the sewer system to the project off Meshacket Road will be about $362,000, and the cost of the water utilities will be roughly $187,000.

Both the housing developments are on track to start construction next year. Jordi said that they are hoping to hear back shortly on a request for state funding for the multimillion-dollar projects.

The two Vineyard projects are among 338 grants announced last week, for a total of $164 million supporting local economic development projects in 161 communities across the state.

A release from the administration says that funding is through the Community One Stop for Growth program through the Massachusetts Executive Office of Economic Development.

The program received 783 applications from 239 communities representing every region of the state. Of the 336 applications funded, 26 percent are located in a rural or small town, 33 percent are located in a gateway city, 61 percent are located in an MBTA community, and 49 percent are located in a housing choice community.

“One Stop is a vital economic development tool to spark growth, spur development, and strengthen local economies across the state,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “These funds will help make possible community-led projects that build vibrant downtowns and unlock economic potential in every region of Massachusetts, while creating new jobs, housing, and opportunity.”