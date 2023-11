1 of 29

Ghosts and goblins took to Vineyard Haven’s Main Street Tuesday for the town’s traditional Halloween parade, picking up candy at participating local businesses.

Afterward, trick-or-treaters flowed into Martha’s Vineyard Museum Tuesday night for the museum’s second annual Halloween on the Hill.

The spooky, family-friendly celebration included a costume contest, arts and crafts, sweet treats, and snacks.

Photos by Agelina Topalieva and Eunki Seonwoo