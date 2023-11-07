Credit where credit due on veterans housing

To the Editor:

I wrote a letter in response to the October 26th editorial regarding Veterans. I indicated that I thought the Oak Bluffs Affordable Housing Committee (which had been discussing the subject since 2020) and the taxpayers of Oak Bluffs should have been included along with the agencies and individuals who were highlighted. My letter was not included in the November 2nd edition which did have an article in the News in Brief section describing a fund raising event for the veteran’s project. As I mentioned in my October letter, I believe that both the Affordable Housing Committee and the taxpayers of Oak Bluffs should be recognized for their continued support of affordable housing endeavors which impact the financial status of the town.

Maura McGroarty

Oak Bluffs