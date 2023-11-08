Aquinnah: The human race, ‘Inhabitants’ film, playground volunteers, and community

Well, I finally finished putting away all of the lightweight summer clothing, and unpacking the woolly sweaters and long johns. My next domestic task will be to wash and put away the porch pillows, empty the flower pots of their oh-so-done plants, take the air conditioner out of the window, and get my porch set up for the next season. The cool crisp air, and the occasional sting of a good north wind, combine to make the onset of winter seem imminent.

It has been a remarkable week. First was the terrible shooting in Maine. Then, the nightmare of what is happening in the Middle East. I despair about the inability of so many of us humans to peacefully coexist with those who are different, or to tend to those who are suffering. I despair of a world of leaders who let their fear and anger and desire for power get in the way of putting in the time and heart and courage to do the difficult work of standing for peace. I pray for ceasefire, I pray for understanding, I pray for reason. I find myself fighting to maintain my faith in the human race.

And yet there were two extraordinary events right here in my hometown that let the light in. On Friday night, there was a showing of the film “Inhabitants” at the Aquinnah Town Hall. Thanks to the work of the leaders of the Aquinnah Cultural Center and IGI, a filled hall was given the gift of experiencing a film about the planet-healing and culture-maintaining work of four tribes. Each tribe lives in a separate area of our country, using the wisdom gleaned from thousands of years of living and learning in their home places to again provide for all who exist there — humans, trees, animals. Coexistence. Mutual dependence. Mutual respect. Honor for the past and faith in the future. Community. The best of the human race.

Then on Saturday, more than 30 local volunteers rolled up their sleeves, took up their shovels and rakes, and put in hours of hard, sweaty work to spread soft compost over the ground beneath the new town playground. Here were young and old, parents and grandparents, teachers and artists, farmers and doctors, police officers and potters, Wampanoag and wash-ashores, all working together so the kids of Aquinnah could have a safe and magical place to play. Noli Taylor rounded up the volunteers. Isaac Taylor was our gentle leader, telling us what to do. At the end of the day, about 10 local kids showed up and swarmed the long-awaited play structure, squealing with delight. The volunteers all went home, many of us sore of muscle, but all of us so glad to have had something specific that we could do, to participate, to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. Here it was again — coexistence, mutual dependence, respect. Community. The best of the human race.

Thanks to my community, I end the week holding on to a strong shred of optimism. We humans are capable of so much goodness and creativity and intelligence. I am again hopeful that the strength of that goodness just might rise up and take charge. With hope and belief that it is possible, peace and safety and a healthy planet may yet prevail.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.