On the first Saturday night in November for the past 29 years, Islanders have come out to celebrate the beautiful barn at the Ag Society. They fill it with a dessert potluck, Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish play, and everyone from babies to great-grandparents cut a rug.

This year was no exception. Tables were filled with cakes, pies, cookies, brownies, and enough sugary choices to make your dentist cringe. But that was all OK, because the dancing kept most people busy.