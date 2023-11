Grab your troll dolls, Beanie Babies, and rabbits’ feet, and hit the American Legion Hall for a rousing night of Bingo. Get to the hall early, pick out your favorite seat, set up your elaborate shrine, and get to winning! Oh, and don’t forget your bingo dauber. Every Monday through Dec. 18. The Legion Hall in Vineyard Haven will open at 6 pm, and playing will start at 6:30 pm.